|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|37
|0
|7
|0
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Berti lf-2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Alonso dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar dh-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Do.Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.Williams lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Scott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Anderson (7), Wendle (6), Nido (4). DP_Miami 2, New York 2. LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. SB_Berti (27).
HBP_Walker (Wendle).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:57. A_34,774 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
