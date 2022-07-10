MiamiNew York
Totals34261Totals37070
Wendle 2b-ss3000Nimmo cf5000
Berti lf-2b4030Canha lf3010
Cooper 1b3000Lindor ss5010
Hamilton pr-lf0100Alonso dh-1b4010
Aguilar dh-1b4000McNeil rf4000
Sánchez cf4110Do.Smith 1b3000
Anderson 3b4000Davis ph1000
De La Cruz rf4010Hunter p0000
Rojas ss2000Escobar 3b4010
L.Williams lf2011Guillorme 2b4030
Scott p0000Nido c4000
Stallings c4000

Miami00000000022
New York00000000000

E_Anderson (7), Wendle (6), Nido (4). DP_Miami 2, New York 2. LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. SB_Berti (27).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Alcantara760014
Bass110000
Bleier W,1-1100000
Scott S,12-15100012
New York
Walker730017
Dr.Smith100001
Díaz100002
Hunter L,0-1132102

HBP_Walker (Wendle).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:57. A_34,774 (41,922).

