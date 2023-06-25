PittsburghMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals32292
Bae 2b4000Arraez 2b4010
McCutchen dh4020Cooper dh4020
Palacios lf-cf4010De La Cruz lf4130
Santana 1b4000Sánchez rf3000
H.Davis rf4010Soler ph1000
Suwinski cf2000Hampson pr-rf0000
Joe ph-lf2000Gurriel 1b4021
Marcano ss1010Berti 3b3000
Gonzales ph-ss1000Fortes c3000
Castro 3b3000Amaya ss3000
Hedges c2000Wendle ss0000
Delay ph-c1000J.Davis cf3111

Pittsburgh0000000000
Miami00100001x2

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Miami 6. 2B_Gurriel (9), De La Cruz (17). HR_J.Davis (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo L,3-8761106
Borucki1-321100
Mlodzinski2-310000
Miami
Pérez W,5-1640019
Okert H,9100002
Nardi H,6110001
Puk S,11-13100000

WP_Pérez.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:07. A_21,552 (37,446).

