|Pittsburgh
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|2
|9
|2
|Bae 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Palacios lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Marcano ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Berti 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Amaya ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delay ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|01x
|—
|2
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Miami 6. 2B_Gurriel (9), De La Cruz (17). HR_J.Davis (2).
WP_Pérez.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Edwin Jimenez; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:07. A_21,552 (37,446).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.