|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|4
|1
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Hernandez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b-1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Robles pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fox ss-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Aguilar (1), Chisholm Jr. (3), Soto (1), Bell (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 6, Washington 8. 2B_Y.Hernandez (3). HR_Aguilar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|López W,3-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Okert H,2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bass H,4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Bender S,4-5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|Fedde L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Machado
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ramírez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Finnegan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bass pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cishek (Cooper).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:20. A_13,356 (41,339).
