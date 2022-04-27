MiamiWashington
Totals29242Totals32141
Chisholm Jr. 2b3020C.Hernandez 2b4110
Aguilar 1b2111Soto rf4000
Soler lf3001Bell 1b2000
De La Cruz lf0000Escobar pr-ss0000
Sánchez cf3000Cruz dh3001
García rf4000Y.Hernandez lf4010
Cooper dh3000Ruiz c3000
Wendle 3b4000Thomas cf4000
Rojas ss4000Franco 3b-1b4020
Stallings c3110Robles pr0000
Fox ss-3b4000

Miami0010100002
Washington0000000101

E_Aguilar (1), Chisholm Jr. (3), Soto (1), Bell (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 1. LOB_Miami 6, Washington 8. 2B_Y.Hernandez (3). HR_Aguilar (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
López W,3-0630016
Okert H,22-300011
Bass H,4101001
Scott000020
Bender S,4-511-310001
Washington
Fedde L,1-242-332235
Machado1-300021
Cishek100001
Ramírez110000
Rainey100001
Finnegan100000

Bass pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Scott pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cishek (Cooper).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Chris Segal; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:20. A_13,356 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

