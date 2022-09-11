New England00707
Miami3143020

First Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 4:05. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:47. Key Plays: Holland 31 interception return to Miami 28; Tagovailoa 5 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-2; Tagovailoa 23 pass to Hill. Miami 3, New England 0.

Second Quarter

Mia_Ingram 2 fumble return (J.Sanders kick), 7:34. Miami 10, New England 0.

Mia_Waddle 42 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :18. Drive: 10 plays, 92 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 14 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 8 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-7; Tagovailoa 26 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 12 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-19. Miami 17, New England 0.

Third Quarter

NE_Montgomery 6 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:44. Drive: 15 plays, 92 yards, 8:21. Key Plays: D.Harris 12 run; Mac.Jones 12 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-5; D.Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Mac.Jones 15 pass to J.Smith. Miami 17, New England 7.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 49, :19. Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Mostert kick return to Miami 19; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 16 pass to Mostert. Miami 20, New England 7.

A_65,786.

NEMia
FIRST DOWNS1718
Rushing53
Passing1013
Penalty22
THIRD DOWN EFF4-96-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-11-1
TOTAL NET YARDS271307
Total Plays5459
Avg Gain5.05.2
NET YARDS RUSHING7865
Rushes2223
Avg per rush3.5452.826
NET YARDS PASSING193242
Sacked-Yds lost2-203-28
Gross-Yds passing213270
Completed-Att.21-3023-33
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.0316.722
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB2-0-05-5-4
PUNTS-Avg.3-39.3334-45.75
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE4059
Punt Returns2-120-0
Kickoff Returns1-282-28
Interceptions0-01-31
PENALTIES-Yds3-154-20
FUMBLES-Lost2-22-0
TIME OF POSSESSION27:3032:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 9-48, Stevenson 8-25, Meyers 1-7, Mac.Jones 2-0, Montgomery 2-(minus 2). Miami, Edmonds 12-25, Mostert 5-16, Wilson 1-8, Waddle 1-8, Hill 1-6, Ingold 1-2, Tagovailoa 2-0.

PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-30-1-213. Miami, Tagovailoa 23-33-0-270.

RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 4-55, Smith 3-33, Agholor 3-28, Montgomery 3-15, Henry 2-20, D.Harris 2-10, Stevenson 2-2, Bourne 1-41, Parker 1-9. Miami, Hill 8-94, Waddle 4-69, Edmonds 4-40, Wilson 2-20, Mostert 1-16, Smythe 1-14, Ingold 1-8, Sherfield 1-8, Gesicki 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Bryant 2-12. Miami, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Montgomery 1-28. Miami, Mostert 1-16, Ingold 1-12.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, McCourty 6-0-0, Bentley 4-3-1, Dugger 4-1-0, McMillan 4-1-0, Bryant 3-1-0, Jo.Jones 3-1-0, Judon 2-3-1, Wise 2-1-1, Phillips 2-1-0, Mills 2-0-0, Wilson 1-2-0, Godchaux 1-1-0, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Guy 1-0-0, Tavai 1-0-0, Uche 1-0-0, Wynn 1-0-0. Miami, Br.Jones 6-5-1, Baker 4-2-0, Needham 4-0-0, Roberts 3-2-0, Ogbah 3-1-1, Holland 3-0-0, Kohou 3-0-0, Wilkins 2-3-0, Riley 2-1-0, Howard 2-0-0, Ingram 2-0-0, Sieler 2-0-0, Davis 1-4-0, Campbell 1-1-0, Crossen 0-1-0, Jenkins 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Miami, Holland 1-31.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

