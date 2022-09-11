|New England
|0
|0
|7
|0
|—
|7
|Miami
|3
|14
|3
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 4:05. Drive: 11 plays, 54 yards, 5:47. Key Plays: Holland 31 interception return to Miami 28; Tagovailoa 5 pass to Hill on 3rd-and-2; Tagovailoa 23 pass to Hill. Miami 3, New England 0.
Second Quarter
Mia_Ingram 2 fumble return (J.Sanders kick), 7:34. Miami 10, New England 0.
Mia_Waddle 42 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :18. Drive: 10 plays, 92 yards, 3:47. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 14 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 8 pass to Waddle on 3rd-and-7; Tagovailoa 26 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 12 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-19. Miami 17, New England 0.
Third Quarter
NE_Montgomery 6 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:44. Drive: 15 plays, 92 yards, 8:21. Key Plays: D.Harris 12 run; Mac.Jones 12 pass to Meyers on 3rd-and-5; D.Harris 2 run on 3rd-and-3; Mac.Jones 15 pass to J.Smith. Miami 17, New England 7.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 49, :19. Drive: 9 plays, 50 yards, 4:25. Key Plays: Mostert kick return to Miami 19; Tagovailoa 18 pass to Hill; Tagovailoa 16 pass to Mostert. Miami 20, New England 7.
A_65,786.
|NE
|Mia
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|18
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|2
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-9
|6-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-1
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|271
|307
|Total Plays
|54
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|5.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|78
|65
|Rushes
|22
|23
|Avg per rush
|3.545
|2.826
|NET YARDS PASSING
|193
|242
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-20
|3-28
|Gross-Yds passing
|213
|270
|Completed-Att.
|21-30
|23-33
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.031
|6.722
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|2-0-0
|5-5-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-39.333
|4-45.75
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|40
|59
|Punt Returns
|2-12
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|2-28
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-31
|PENALTIES-Yds
|3-15
|4-20
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:30
|32:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, D.Harris 9-48, Stevenson 8-25, Meyers 1-7, Mac.Jones 2-0, Montgomery 2-(minus 2). Miami, Edmonds 12-25, Mostert 5-16, Wilson 1-8, Waddle 1-8, Hill 1-6, Ingold 1-2, Tagovailoa 2-0.
PASSING_New England, Mac.Jones 21-30-1-213. Miami, Tagovailoa 23-33-0-270.
RECEIVING_New England, Meyers 4-55, Smith 3-33, Agholor 3-28, Montgomery 3-15, Henry 2-20, D.Harris 2-10, Stevenson 2-2, Bourne 1-41, Parker 1-9. Miami, Hill 8-94, Waddle 4-69, Edmonds 4-40, Wilson 2-20, Mostert 1-16, Smythe 1-14, Ingold 1-8, Sherfield 1-8, Gesicki 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_New England, Bryant 2-12. Miami, None.
KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Montgomery 1-28. Miami, Mostert 1-16, Ingold 1-12.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, McCourty 6-0-0, Bentley 4-3-1, Dugger 4-1-0, McMillan 4-1-0, Bryant 3-1-0, Jo.Jones 3-1-0, Judon 2-3-1, Wise 2-1-1, Phillips 2-1-0, Mills 2-0-0, Wilson 1-2-0, Godchaux 1-1-0, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Guy 1-0-0, Tavai 1-0-0, Uche 1-0-0, Wynn 1-0-0. Miami, Br.Jones 6-5-1, Baker 4-2-0, Needham 4-0-0, Roberts 3-2-0, Ogbah 3-1-1, Holland 3-0-0, Kohou 3-0-0, Wilkins 2-3-0, Riley 2-1-0, Howard 2-0-0, Ingram 2-0-0, Sieler 2-0-0, Davis 1-4-0, Campbell 1-1-0, Crossen 0-1-0, Jenkins 0-1-0, Phillips 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Miami, Holland 1-31.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Alan Eck, HL Robin DeLorenzo, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Jabir Walker, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Brad Freeman, Replay James Nicholson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.