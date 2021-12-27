Miami1007320
New Orleans03003

First Quarter

Mia_Needham 28 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:25.

Mia_FG Sanders 48, 2:09.

Second Quarter

NO_FG Maher 38, 2:45.

Third Quarter

Mia_Waddle 1 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 5:10.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 34, 12:05.

A_69,170.

MiaNO
First downs1610
Total Net Yards259164
Rushes-yards30-8623-83
Passing17381
Punt Returns3-93-27
Kickoff Returns1-231-26
Interceptions Ret.2-361-0
Comp-Att-Int19-26-112-20-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-258-54
Punts6-42.57-45.143
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-657-62
Time of Possession33:5626:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, D.Johnson 13-39, Lindsay 13-36, Gaskin 3-10, Tagovailoa 1-1. New Orleans, Kamara 13-52, Ingram 4-17, Jones 2-6, Book 3-6, Prentice 1-2.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 19-26-1-198. New Orleans, Book 12-20-2-135.

RECEIVING_Miami, Waddle 10-92, Smythe 3-31, Gesicki 3-22, Hollins 1-40, Lewis 1-7, Gaskin 1-6. New Orleans, Callaway 4-46, Humphrey 3-70, Wolf 2-8, Kamara 2-7, Stills 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 59.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you