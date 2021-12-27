|Miami
|10
|0
|7
|3
|—
|20
|New Orleans
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Mia_Needham 28 interception return (Sanders kick), 10:25.
Mia_FG Sanders 48, 2:09.
Second Quarter
NO_FG Maher 38, 2:45.
Third Quarter
Mia_Waddle 1 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 5:10.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_FG Sanders 34, 12:05.
A_69,170.
|Mia
|NO
|First downs
|16
|10
|Total Net Yards
|259
|164
|Rushes-yards
|30-86
|23-83
|Passing
|173
|81
|Punt Returns
|3-9
|3-27
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|1-26
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-36
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-26-1
|12-20-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-25
|8-54
|Punts
|6-42.5
|7-45.143
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-65
|7-62
|Time of Possession
|33:56
|26:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, D.Johnson 13-39, Lindsay 13-36, Gaskin 3-10, Tagovailoa 1-1. New Orleans, Kamara 13-52, Ingram 4-17, Jones 2-6, Book 3-6, Prentice 1-2.
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 19-26-1-198. New Orleans, Book 12-20-2-135.
RECEIVING_Miami, Waddle 10-92, Smythe 3-31, Gesicki 3-22, Hollins 1-40, Lewis 1-7, Gaskin 1-6. New Orleans, Callaway 4-46, Humphrey 3-70, Wolf 2-8, Kamara 2-7, Stills 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 59.