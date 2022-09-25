|Buffalo
|7
|7
|3
|2
|—
|19
|Miami
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Buf_Singletary 2 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:03.
Mia_Edmonds 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 3:37.
Second Quarter
Buf_McKenzie 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 11:59.
Mia_Cracraft 11 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:45.
Third Quarter
Buf_FG Bass 30, 3:40.
Fourth Quarter
Mia_Edmonds 3 run (J.Sanders kick), 10:05.
Buf_safety, 1:37.
A_66,206.
|Buf
|Mia
|First downs
|31
|15
|Total Net Yards
|497
|212
|Rushes-yards
|23-115
|17-41
|Passing
|382
|171
|Punt Returns
|3-32
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|3-54
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|42-63-0
|13-20-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-18
|2-15
|Punts
|1-31.0
|5-43.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-52
|4-20
|Time of Possession
|42:20
|19:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 8-47, Moss 4-46, Singletary 9-13, McKenzie 1-6, Cook 1-3. Miami, Edmonds 6-21, Mostert 8-11, Waddle 1-9, Ingold 1-0, Tagovailoa 1-0.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 42-63-0-400. Miami, Tagovailoa 13-18-0-186, Bridgewater 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Singletary 9-78, McKenzie 7-76, Diggs 7-74, Cook 4-37, Knox 4-25, Davis 3-37, Gilliam 2-22, Morris 2-22, Kumerow 2-14, Crowder 1-9, Moss 1-6. Miami, Waddle 4-102, Smythe 3-23, Hill 2-33, Cracraft 1-11, Edmonds 1-6, Gesicki 1-6, Sherfield 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 38.
