Buffalo773219
Miami770721

First Quarter

Buf_Singletary 2 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 9:03.

Mia_Edmonds 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 3:37.

Second Quarter

Buf_McKenzie 8 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 11:59.

Mia_Cracraft 11 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:45.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 30, 3:40.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Edmonds 3 run (J.Sanders kick), 10:05.

Buf_safety, 1:37.

A_66,206.

BufMia
First downs3115
Total Net Yards497212
Rushes-yards23-11517-41
Passing382171
Punt Returns3-320-0
Kickoff Returns1-173-54
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int42-63-013-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost4-182-15
Punts1-31.05-43.8
Fumbles-Lost4-10-0
Penalties-Yards7-524-20
Time of Possession42:2019:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Allen 8-47, Moss 4-46, Singletary 9-13, McKenzie 1-6, Cook 1-3. Miami, Edmonds 6-21, Mostert 8-11, Waddle 1-9, Ingold 1-0, Tagovailoa 1-0.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 42-63-0-400. Miami, Tagovailoa 13-18-0-186, Bridgewater 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Singletary 9-78, McKenzie 7-76, Diggs 7-74, Cook 4-37, Knox 4-25, Davis 3-37, Gilliam 2-22, Morris 2-22, Kumerow 2-14, Crowder 1-9, Moss 1-6. Miami, Waddle 4-102, Smythe 3-23, Hill 2-33, Cracraft 1-11, Edmonds 1-6, Gesicki 1-6, Sherfield 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Buffalo, Bass 38.

