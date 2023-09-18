|Miami
|3
|14
|0
|7
|—
|24
|New England
|0
|3
|0
|14
|—
|17
First Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 3:00.
Second Quarter
Mia_Mostert 8 run (J.Sanders kick), 9:39.
NE_FG Ryland 49, 1:49.
Mia_T.Hill 2 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :11.
Fourth Quarter
NE_Henry 6 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), 11:21.
Mia_Mostert 43 run (J.Sanders kick), 8:45.
NE_Stevenson 2 run (Ryland kick), 5:25.
A_64,628.
|Mia
|NE
|First downs
|22
|23
|Total Net Yards
|389
|288
|Rushes-yards
|30-145
|25-88
|Passing
|244
|200
|Punt Returns
|2-27
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-1
|31-42-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|4-31
|Punts
|3-48.0
|4-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-46
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|30:19
|29:41
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 18-121, Ahmed 3-13, Achane 1-5, Ezukanma 3-5, Tagovailoa 4-3, Waddle 1-(minus 2). New England, Stevenson 15-50, Mac.Jones 5-25, Elliott 5-13.
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 21-30-1-249. New England, Mac.Jones 31-42-1-231.
RECEIVING_Miami, T.Hill 5-40, Waddle 4-86, Ahmed 3-28, Smythe 3-23, Cracraft 2-34, Berrios 2-28, Mostert 1-6, Achane 1-4. New England, Parker 6-57, Henry 6-52, Gesicki 5-33, Smith-Schuster 5-28, Bourne 4-29, Stevenson 3-10, Douglas 2-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 55, J.Sanders 49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.