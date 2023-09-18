Miami3140724
New England0301417

First Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 3:00.

Second Quarter

Mia_Mostert 8 run (J.Sanders kick), 9:39.

NE_FG Ryland 49, 1:49.

Mia_T.Hill 2 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), :11.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Henry 6 pass from Mac.Jones (Ryland kick), 11:21.

Mia_Mostert 43 run (J.Sanders kick), 8:45.

NE_Stevenson 2 run (Ryland kick), 5:25.

A_64,628.

MiaNE
First downs2223
Total Net Yards389288
Rushes-yards30-14525-88
Passing244200
Punt Returns2-272-12
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int21-30-131-42-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-54-31
Punts3-48.04-48.0
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards6-465-45
Time of Possession30:1929:41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Mostert 18-121, Ahmed 3-13, Achane 1-5, Ezukanma 3-5, Tagovailoa 4-3, Waddle 1-(minus 2). New England, Stevenson 15-50, Mac.Jones 5-25, Elliott 5-13.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 21-30-1-249. New England, Mac.Jones 31-42-1-231.

RECEIVING_Miami, T.Hill 5-40, Waddle 4-86, Ahmed 3-28, Smythe 3-23, Cracraft 2-34, Berrios 2-28, Mostert 1-6, Achane 1-4. New England, Parker 6-57, Henry 6-52, Gesicki 5-33, Smith-Schuster 5-28, Bourne 4-29, Stevenson 3-10, Douglas 2-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 55, J.Sanders 49.

