Miami7147028
Houston03003

First Quarter

Mia_Mostert 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 5:30.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 14:53.

Mia_Ahmed 8 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 2:45.

Mia_Berrios 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :10.

Third Quarter

Mia_Brooks 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :27.

A_69,860.

MiaHou
First downs2310
Total Net Yards398186
Rushes-yards38-20514-32
Passing193154
Punt Returns2-161-1
Kickoff Returns2-294-96
Interceptions Ret.0-01-19
Comp-Att-Int20-29-117-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost2-250-0
Punts4-40.756-46.167
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards6-347-35
Time of Possession38:4221:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Ahmed 12-99, Brooks 11-47, Mostert 6-30, Achane 6-27, S.Thompson 3-2. Houston, Pierce 6-15, Boone 5-12, Singletary 2-6, Stroud 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Miami, S.Thompson 15-22-0-157, Tagovailoa 5-7-1-61. Houston, Mills 10-22-0-94, Stroud 7-12-0-60.

RECEIVING_Miami, Ahmed 4-32, Berrios 3-33, J.Hill 3-31, Ezukanma 3-24, C.Wilson 2-31, Cracraft 1-21, Brooks 1-18, T.Hill 1-13, Smythe 1-10, Coleman 1-5. Houston, Boone 4-35, Johnson 2-26, N.Collins 2-21, Schultz 2-10, Brown 1-14, Quitoriano 1-14, Sims 1-12, Woods 1-11, Metchie 1-5, Singletary 1-4, Hutchinson 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

