|Miami
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Mia_Mostert 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 5:30.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 14:53.
Mia_Ahmed 8 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 2:45.
Mia_Berrios 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :10.
Third Quarter
Mia_Brooks 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :27.
A_69,860.
|Mia
|Hou
|First downs
|23
|10
|Total Net Yards
|398
|186
|Rushes-yards
|38-205
|14-32
|Passing
|193
|154
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-29
|4-96
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-19
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-29-1
|17-34-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-25
|0-0
|Punts
|4-40.75
|6-46.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-34
|7-35
|Time of Possession
|38:42
|21:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Ahmed 12-99, Brooks 11-47, Mostert 6-30, Achane 6-27, S.Thompson 3-2. Houston, Pierce 6-15, Boone 5-12, Singletary 2-6, Stroud 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, S.Thompson 15-22-0-157, Tagovailoa 5-7-1-61. Houston, Mills 10-22-0-94, Stroud 7-12-0-60.
RECEIVING_Miami, Ahmed 4-32, Berrios 3-33, J.Hill 3-31, Ezukanma 3-24, C.Wilson 2-31, Cracraft 1-21, Brooks 1-18, T.Hill 1-13, Smythe 1-10, Coleman 1-5. Houston, Boone 4-35, Johnson 2-26, N.Collins 2-21, Schultz 2-10, Brown 1-14, Quitoriano 1-14, Sims 1-12, Woods 1-11, Metchie 1-5, Singletary 1-4, Hutchinson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
