|Miami
|7
|14
|7
|0
|—
|28
|Houston
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|3
First Quarter
Mia_Mostert 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 5:30. Drive: 14 plays, 93 yards, 7:31. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 10 pass to Smythe on 3rd-and-8; Tagovailoa 13 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-3; Tagovailoa 16 pass to Ahmed on 3rd-and-3; Mostert 16 run; Tagovailoa 15 pass to Berrios. Miami 7, Houston 0.
Second Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 14:53. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: King kick return to Houston 22; Stroud 14 pass to N.Collins; Stroud 14 pass to Brown; Stroud 11 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-7. Miami 7, Houston 3.
Mia_Ahmed 8 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 2:45. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 8:07. Key Plays: Achane 20 run on 3rd-and-14; S.Thompson 10 pass to J.Hill on 3rd-and-12; S.Thompson 13 pass to C.Wilson on 4th-and-2; Ahmed 11 run; S.Thompson 5 pass to Ahmed on 3rd-and-5. Miami 14, Houston 3.
Mia_Berrios 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :10. Drive: 5 plays, 82 yards, 1:33. Key Play: Ahmed 65 run. Miami 21, Houston 3.
Third Quarter
Mia_Brooks 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :27. Drive: 10 plays, 87 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: S.Thompson 22 pass to Ezukanma; S.Thompson 21 pass to Cracraft on 3rd-and-10; S.Thompson 18 pass to C.Wilson on 4th-and-4. Miami 28, Houston 3.
A_69,860.
|Mia
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|10
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-15
|2-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|1-3
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|398
|186
|Total Plays
|69
|48
|Avg Gain
|5.8
|3.9
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|205
|32
|Rushes
|38
|14
|Avg per rush
|5.395
|2.286
|NET YARDS PASSING
|193
|154
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-25
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|218
|154
|Completed-Att.
|20-29
|17-34
|Had Intercepted
|1
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.226
|4.529
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-1
|2-0-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-40.75
|6-46.167
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|45
|116
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-29
|4-96
|Interceptions
|0-0
|1-19
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-34
|7-35
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|38:42
|21:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Ahmed 12-99, Brooks 11-47, Mostert 6-30, Achane 6-27, S.Thompson 3-2. Houston, Pierce 6-15, Boone 5-12, Singletary 2-6, Stroud 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, S.Thompson 15-22-0-157, Tagovailoa 5-7-1-61. Houston, Mills 10-22-0-94, Stroud 7-12-0-60.
RECEIVING_Miami, Ahmed 4-32, Berrios 3-33, J.Hill 3-31, Ezukanma 3-24, C.Wilson 2-31, Cracraft 1-21, Brooks 1-18, T.Hill 1-13, Smythe 1-10, Coleman 1-5. Houston, Boone 4-35, Johnson 2-26, N.Collins 2-21, Schultz 2-10, Brown 1-14, Quitoriano 1-14, Sims 1-12, Woods 1-11, Metchie 1-5, Singletary 1-4, Hutchinson 1-2.
PUNT RETURNS_Miami, Coutee 2-16. Houston, King 1-1.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, Achane 2-29. Houston, Sims 1-43, Humphries 1-22, King 1-19, Metchie 1-12.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Perry 4-0-0, Dorn 2-1-0, Agude 2-0-0, Holland 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Apple 1-1-0, Kohou 1-1-0, McKinley 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Rose 1-1-0, Baker 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Igbinoghene 1-0-0, Sieler 1-0-0, B.Thompson 1-0-0, Tindall 1-0-0, Ogbah 0-2-0, Pili 0-2-0, Bronson 0-1-0, Chubb 0-1-0, Hand 0-1-0. Houston, Littleton 6-0-0, Hansen 5-0-0, Hewitt 5-0-0, Perryman 3-1-0, Pitre 3-0-0, Stewart 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Anderson 2-0-1, Hollman 2-0-0, King 2-0-0, Ross 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Stingley 1-2-0, Gillespie 1-1-0, Griffin 1-1-0, Nelson 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Rivers 1-1-0, Odeleye 1-0-1, Arnold 1-0-0, Cowart 1-0-0, Greenard 1-0-0, Hinish 1-0-0, Hughes 1-0-0, E.Murray 1-0-0, Rankins 1-0-0, To'oTo'o 1-0-0, Ward 1-0-0, M.Collins 0-2-0, Harris 0-2-0, Horton 0-1-0, Wallow 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. Houston, Perryman 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Dale Keller, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.