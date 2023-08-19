Miami7147028
Houston03003

First Quarter

Mia_Mostert 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 5:30. Drive: 14 plays, 93 yards, 7:31. Key Plays: Tagovailoa 10 pass to Smythe on 3rd-and-8; Tagovailoa 13 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-3; Tagovailoa 16 pass to Ahmed on 3rd-and-3; Mostert 16 run; Tagovailoa 15 pass to Berrios. Miami 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 35, 14:53. Drive: 12 plays, 61 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: King kick return to Houston 22; Stroud 14 pass to N.Collins; Stroud 14 pass to Brown; Stroud 11 pass to Woods on 3rd-and-7. Miami 7, Houston 3.

Mia_Ahmed 8 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 2:45. Drive: 15 plays, 80 yards, 8:07. Key Plays: Achane 20 run on 3rd-and-14; S.Thompson 10 pass to J.Hill on 3rd-and-12; S.Thompson 13 pass to C.Wilson on 4th-and-2; Ahmed 11 run; S.Thompson 5 pass to Ahmed on 3rd-and-5. Miami 14, Houston 3.

Mia_Berrios 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :10. Drive: 5 plays, 82 yards, 1:33. Key Play: Ahmed 65 run. Miami 21, Houston 3.

Third Quarter

Mia_Brooks 18 pass from S.Thompson (J.Sanders kick), :27. Drive: 10 plays, 87 yards, 5:38. Key Plays: S.Thompson 22 pass to Ezukanma; S.Thompson 21 pass to Cracraft on 3rd-and-10; S.Thompson 18 pass to C.Wilson on 4th-and-4. Miami 28, Houston 3.

A_69,860.

MiaHou
FIRST DOWNS2310
Rushing81
Passing148
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF9-152-12
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-21-3
TOTAL NET YARDS398186
Total Plays6948
Avg Gain5.83.9
NET YARDS RUSHING20532
Rushes3814
Avg per rush5.3952.286
NET YARDS PASSING193154
Sacked-Yds lost2-250-0
Gross-Yds passing218154
Completed-Att.20-2917-34
Had Intercepted10
Yards-Pass Play6.2264.529
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-3-12-0-0
PUNTS-Avg.4-40.756-46.167
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE45116
Punt Returns2-161-1
Kickoff Returns2-294-96
Interceptions0-01-19
PENALTIES-Yds6-347-35
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION38:4221:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Ahmed 12-99, Brooks 11-47, Mostert 6-30, Achane 6-27, S.Thompson 3-2. Houston, Pierce 6-15, Boone 5-12, Singletary 2-6, Stroud 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Miami, S.Thompson 15-22-0-157, Tagovailoa 5-7-1-61. Houston, Mills 10-22-0-94, Stroud 7-12-0-60.

RECEIVING_Miami, Ahmed 4-32, Berrios 3-33, J.Hill 3-31, Ezukanma 3-24, C.Wilson 2-31, Cracraft 1-21, Brooks 1-18, T.Hill 1-13, Smythe 1-10, Coleman 1-5. Houston, Boone 4-35, Johnson 2-26, N.Collins 2-21, Schultz 2-10, Brown 1-14, Quitoriano 1-14, Sims 1-12, Woods 1-11, Metchie 1-5, Singletary 1-4, Hutchinson 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Miami, Coutee 2-16. Houston, King 1-1.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Miami, Achane 2-29. Houston, Sims 1-43, Humphries 1-22, King 1-19, Metchie 1-12.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Miami, Perry 4-0-0, Dorn 2-1-0, Agude 2-0-0, Holland 2-0-0, Long 2-0-0, Apple 1-1-0, Kohou 1-1-0, McKinley 1-1-0, Reed 1-1-0, Rose 1-1-0, Baker 1-0-0, Campbell 1-0-0, Igbinoghene 1-0-0, Sieler 1-0-0, B.Thompson 1-0-0, Tindall 1-0-0, Ogbah 0-2-0, Pili 0-2-0, Bronson 0-1-0, Chubb 0-1-0, Hand 0-1-0. Houston, Littleton 6-0-0, Hansen 5-0-0, Hewitt 5-0-0, Perryman 3-1-0, Pitre 3-0-0, Stewart 3-0-0, Davis 2-1-0, Anderson 2-0-1, Hollman 2-0-0, King 2-0-0, Ross 2-0-0, Thomas 2-0-0, Stingley 1-2-0, Gillespie 1-1-0, Griffin 1-1-0, Nelson 1-1-0, Phillips 1-1-0, Rivers 1-1-0, Odeleye 1-0-1, Arnold 1-0-0, Cowart 1-0-0, Greenard 1-0-0, Hinish 1-0-0, Hughes 1-0-0, E.Murray 1-0-0, Rankins 1-0-0, To'oTo'o 1-0-0, Ward 1-0-0, M.Collins 0-2-0, Harris 0-2-0, Horton 0-1-0, Wallow 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Miami, None. Houston, Perryman 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Alex Moore, HL Dale Keller, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

