|Charlotte FC
|2
|0
|—
|2
|Miami
|0
|3
|—
|3
First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Reyna, 1 (Swiderski), 1st minute; 2, Charlotte FC, Reyna, 2 (McNeill), 42nd.
Second Half_3, Miami, Taylor, 3 (Gregore), 59th; 4, Miami, Higuain, 4 (Gregore), 72nd; 5, Miami, Rodriguez, 1, 90th+3.
Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; Miami, Drake Callender, Nick Marsman.
Yellow Cards_Lowe, Miami, 12th; Afful, Charlotte FC, 54th; Ruiz, Charlotte FC, 62nd; Jozwiak, Charlotte FC, 66th; Swiderski, Charlotte FC, 71st; Corujo, Charlotte FC, 74th; Duke, Miami, 85th.
Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Walter Heatherly, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Natalie Simon.
A_12,274.
Lineups
Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful (Joseph Mora, 58th), Guzman Corujo (Christian Makoun, 83rd), Christian Fuchs, Anton Walkes; Brandt Bronico, Kamil Jozwiak, Quinn McNeill (Benjamin Bender, 59th), Sergio Ruiz; Yordy Reyna (Jaylin Lindsey, 82nd), Karol Swiderski (Andre Shinyashiki, 81st).
Miami_Drake Callender; Damion Lowe (Kieran Gibbs, 46th), Christopher McVey, Ryan Sailor, DeAndre Yedlin; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi (Victor Ulloa, 90th+6), Jean Mota, Robert Thomas Taylor (Emerson Rodriguez, 87th), Indiana Vassilev (Bryce Duke, 60th); Leonardo Campana (Gonzalo Higuain, 60th).
