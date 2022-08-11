MiamiPhiladelphia
Totals34372Totals33070
Wendle 2b4021Schwarber lf2000
Rojas ss3000Marsh pr-cf2010
Cooper dh2000Hoskins 1b3000
Aguilar ph-dh1000Bohm 3b4010
Bleday rf4000Hall dh3010
Fortes c4110Realmuto ph-dh1000
Leblanc 3b4110Castellanos rf4010
Díaz 1b4111Stott ss4020
Burdick cf4010Segura 2b3000
Williams lf4010Stubbs c3010
Sosa ph1000
Vierling cf-lf3000

Miami0100020003
Philadelphia0000000000

E_Hoskins (9). DP_Miami 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B_Wendle (1). SB_Leblanc (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Cabrera W,3-152-330026
Okert H,1411-310003
Floro H,52-310011
Scott S,16-2011-320013
Philadelphia
Gibson L,7-5663223
Nelson100001
Knebel100001
Brogdon110003

WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:07. A_25,444 (42,792).

