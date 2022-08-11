|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|2
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Marsh pr-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bleday rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Fortes c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leblanc 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Burdick cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stubbs c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sosa ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vierling cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|010
|002
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Hoskins (9). DP_Miami 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B_Wendle (1). SB_Leblanc (2).
WP_Gibson.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:07. A_25,444 (42,792).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
