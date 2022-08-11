MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3437228
Wendle 2b402100.262
Rojas ss300011.231
Cooper dh200010.274
a-Aguilar ph-dh100000.240
Bleday rf400000.242
Fortes c411001.250
Leblanc 3b411001.410
Díaz 1b411101.154
Burdick cf401002.200
Williams lf401002.261

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33070413
Schwarber lf200011.211
1-Marsh pr-cf201000.278
Hoskins 1b300011.249
Bohm 3b401002.293
Hall dh301001.275
b-Realmuto ph-dh100001.267
Castellanos rf401002.254
Stott ss402001.211
Segura 2b300012.280
Stubbs c301000.273
c-Sosa ph100001.185
Vierling cf-lf300011.227

Miami010002000_370
Philadelphia000000000_071

a-popped out for Cooper in the 8th. b-struck out for Hall in the 8th. c-struck out for Stubbs in the 9th.

1-ran for Schwarber in the 5th.

E_Hoskins (9). LOB_Miami 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Díaz (2), Burdick (1), Marsh (1). 3B_Wendle (1). RBIs_Wendle (23), Díaz (1). SB_Leblanc (2). CS_Marsh (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (Burdick, Rojas, Williams); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Schwarber, Marsh 2, Realmuto). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Philadelphia 0 for 7.

GIDP_Fortes.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Stott, Hoskins).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 3-152-330026912.05
Okert, H, 1411-310003182.77
Floro, H, 52-310011173.77
Scott, S, 16-2011-320013394.11
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 7-5663223904.29
Nelson10000174.18
Knebel100001123.45
Brogdon110003191.80

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0. WP_Gibson.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:07. A_25,444 (42,792).

