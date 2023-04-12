MiamiPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37383Totals37282
Chisholm Jr. cf4000Stott 2b5021
Soler dh4121Turner ss5020
Fortes pr-dh0100Schwarber dh3000
Arraez 2b5110Castellanos rf4110
De La Cruz lf5032Realmuto c4000
Gurriel 1b5010Marsh cf4011
Segura 3b4000Bohm 3b-1b4010
Sánchez rf2000Cave lf2000
Hampson ph-rf2000Sosa ph-3b2000
Stallings c3010Clemens 1b2110
Berti ss3000Harrison ph1000
Pache lf1000

Miami00010001013
Philadelphia00011000002

DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Soler (5), Arraez (4), Stallings (2), Turner (2), Castellanos (8), Stott (4). HR_Soler (4). SB_Stott (3), Turner (3), Berti (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Cabrera572214
Scott100001
Nardi100003
Floro100002
Puk W,1-0210002
Philadelphia
Wheeler631136
Alvarado BS,0-111-321102
Domínguez2-320000
Soto L,1-211-301013
Kimbrel2-310001

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:40. A_29,584 (42,901).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you