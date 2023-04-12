|Miami
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|37
|2
|8
|2
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Fortes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sosa ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clemens 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pache lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|010
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|000
|—
|2
DP_Miami 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Soler (5), Arraez (4), Stallings (2), Turner (2), Castellanos (8), Stott (4). HR_Soler (4). SB_Stott (3), Turner (3), Berti (3).
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:40. A_29,584 (42,901).
