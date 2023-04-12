MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37383412
Chisholm Jr. cf400014.229
Soler dh412112.217
1-Fortes pr-dh010000.160
Arraez 2b511001.500
De La Cruz lf503201.257
Gurriel 1b501001.346
Segura 3b400000.182
Sánchez rf200001.118
a-Hampson ph-rf200001.000
Stallings c301010.118
Berti ss300011.231

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37282112
Stott 2b502102.420
Turner ss502000.321
Schwarber dh300011.188
Castellanos rf411002.295
Realmuto c400003.200
Marsh cf401101.387
Bohm 3b-1b401000.333
Cave lf200000.174
b-Sosa ph-3b200001.261
Clemens 1b211001.111
c-Harrison ph100001.214
Pache lf100000.250

Miami0001000101_380
Philadelphia0001100000_280

a-pinch hit for Sánchez in the 7th. b-struck out for Cave in the 7th. c-struck out for Clemens in the 7th.

1-ran for Soler in the 10th.

LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Soler (5), Arraez (4), Stallings (2), Turner (2), Castellanos (8), Stott (4). HR_Soler (4), off Alvarado. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (7), Soler (8), Marsh (8), Stott (4). SB_Stott (3), Turner (3), Berti (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Hampson, Segura, Chisholm Jr., Arraez 2, De La Cruz); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Turner, Schwarber, Realmuto 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Segura. GIDP_Bohm.

DP_Miami 1 (Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera572214824.63
Scott100001117.71
Nardi100003146.75
Floro100002150.00
Puk, W, 1-0210002233.60
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler631136954.02
Alvarado, BS, 0-111-321102221.69
Domínguez2-320000913.50
Soto, L, 1-211-301013206.35
Kimbrel2-31000169.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 1-1.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Nate Tomlinson.

T_2:40. A_29,584 (42,901).

