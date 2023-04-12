|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|3
|8
|3
|4
|12
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.229
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.217
|1-Fortes pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Arraez 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Sánchez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|a-Hampson ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|8
|2
|1
|12
|Stott 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.420
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|Schwarber dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.188
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|Marsh cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.387
|Bohm 3b-1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cave lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|b-Sosa ph-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Clemens 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|c-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Pache lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Miami
|000
|100
|010
|1_3
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|110
|000
|0_2
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Sánchez in the 7th. b-struck out for Cave in the 7th. c-struck out for Clemens in the 7th.
1-ran for Soler in the 10th.
LOB_Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Soler (5), Arraez (4), Stallings (2), Turner (2), Castellanos (8), Stott (4). HR_Soler (4), off Alvarado. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (7), Soler (8), Marsh (8), Stott (4). SB_Stott (3), Turner (3), Berti (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Hampson, Segura, Chisholm Jr., Arraez 2, De La Cruz); Philadelphia 5 (Castellanos, Turner, Schwarber, Realmuto 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 12; Philadelphia 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Segura. GIDP_Bohm.
DP_Miami 1 (Segura, Arraez, Gurriel).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|4
|82
|4.63
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.71
|Nardi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|6.75
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.00
|Puk, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.60
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|95
|4.02
|Alvarado, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|1.69
|Domínguez
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|13.50
|Soto, L, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|20
|6.35
|Kimbrel
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kimbrel 1-1.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, John Libka; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Nate Tomlinson.
T_2:40. A_29,584 (42,901).
