Totals29030Totals30373
La Stella dh3000Berti 3b4020
Longoria ph-dh1000Chisholm Jr. 2b4000
Yastrzemski cf4010Soler dh4110
Flores 1b3000Aguilar 1b4111
Pederson lf4010A.García rf4110
González rf4000Rojas ss3011
Estrada 2b3000De La Cruz cf3000
Walton ss3000Stallings c3011
Vosler 3b2000Williams lf1000
Bart c2010

San Francisco0000000000
Miami01000200x3

E_Pederson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Miami 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Miami 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (11), Aguilar (8), Berti (3).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood L,3-551-342225
Doval2-321100
Long210011
Miami
Alcantara W,6-2730028
Okert H,7100011
Scott S,2-2100002

WP_Doval.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:34. A_8,202 (36,742).

