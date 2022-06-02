|San Francisco
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|La Stella dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Longoria ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|González rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walton ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Vosler 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Miami
|010
|002
|00x
|—
|3
E_Pederson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Miami 1. LOB_San Francisco 5, Miami 6. 2B_Yastrzemski (11), Aguilar (8), Berti (3).
WP_Doval.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Brian Knight; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:34. A_8,202 (36,742).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.