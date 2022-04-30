SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015139
Sewald p-p000000---
Toro 2b400000.156
France 1b400000.337
Winker lf402000.169
Suárez 3b300012.230
Crawford ss402000.360
Torrens dh-c400003.208
Murphy c200002.385
b-Frazier ph100000.238
Castillo p000000---
Rodríguez cf200012.205
Moore rf111110.273
c-Kelenic ph-rf100000.148

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29363512
Berti 2b401102.333
Aguilar 1b301011.231
Soler lf300012.171
Cooper dh300112.259
García rf401002.194
Anderson 3b412002.271
Rojas ss400000.175
De La Cruz cf211110.313
Henry c110010.000
a-Sánchez ph100001.282
Stallings c000000.189

Seattle001000000_150
Miami00003000x_360

a-struck out for Henry in the 6th. b-grounded out for Murphy in the 7th. c-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.

LOB_Seattle 5, Miami 7. 2B_Anderson (5). HR_Moore (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_Moore (2), De La Cruz (3), Berti (2), Cooper (7). CS_Moore (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Torrens, Crawford); Miami 3 (Berti, García 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rojas 2. GIDP_Kelenic, Rojas.

DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Toro, France); Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, L, 2-2543348874.15
Swanson2-310011210.00
Sewald11-300002170.00
Castillo11000171.86
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 2-1621125913.10
Bass, H, 6110002151.64
Sulser, H, 510001090.93
Bender, S, 6-7120002194.32

Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:46. A_29,010 (36,742).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you