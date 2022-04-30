|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|9
|Sewald p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.360
|Torrens dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.385
|b-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.205
|Moore rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.273
|c-Kelenic ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|5
|12
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.333
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.259
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|De La Cruz cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Henry c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000_1
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|030
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Henry in the 6th. b-grounded out for Murphy in the 7th. c-grounded out for Moore in the 8th.
LOB_Seattle 5, Miami 7. 2B_Anderson (5). HR_Moore (1), off Luzardo. RBIs_Moore (2), De La Cruz (3), Berti (2), Cooper (7). CS_Moore (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 2 (Torrens, Crawford); Miami 3 (Berti, García 2). RISP_Seattle 0 for 2; Miami 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rojas 2. GIDP_Kelenic, Rojas.
DP_Seattle 1 (Suárez, Toro, France); Miami 1 (Rojas, Aguilar).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, L, 2-2
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|8
|87
|4.15
|Swanson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|Sewald
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.86
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 2-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|3.10
|Bass, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.64
|Sulser, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0.93
|Bender, S, 6-7
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.32
Inherited runners-scored_Sewald 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:46. A_29,010 (36,742).
