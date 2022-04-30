|Seattle
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|3
|Sewald p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Anderson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Torrens dh-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Henry c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kelenic ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Miami
|000
|030
|00x
|—
|3
DP_Seattle 1, Miami 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Miami 7. 2B_Anderson (5). HR_Moore (1).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.
T_2:46. A_29,010 (36,742).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
