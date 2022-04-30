SeattleMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30151Totals29363
Sewald p-p0000Berti 2b4011
Toro 2b4000Aguilar 1b3010
France 1b4000Soler lf3000
Winker lf4020Cooper dh3001
Suárez 3b3000García rf4010
Crawford ss4020Anderson 3b4120
Torrens dh-c4000Rojas ss4000
Murphy c2000De La Cruz cf2111
Frazier ph1000Henry c1100
Castillo p0000Sánchez ph1000
Rodríguez cf2000Stallings c0000
Moore rf1111
Kelenic ph-rf1000

Seattle0010000001
Miami00003000x3

DP_Seattle 1, Miami 1. LOB_Seattle 5, Miami 7. 2B_Anderson (5). HR_Moore (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Ray L,2-2543348
Swanson2-310011
Sewald11-300002
Castillo110001
Miami
Luzardo W,2-1621125
Bass H,6110002
Sulser H,5100010
Bender S,6-7120002

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Clint Vondrak.

T_2:46. A_29,010 (36,742).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you