MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3236345
Berti 2b400010.243
Wendle 3b-ss401000.258
Anderson rf400000.228
Cooper dh311111.260
Bleday cf310011.176
Rojas ss200000.235
Williams 3b211000.237
Stallings c301001.224
De La Cruz lf302210.216
Díaz 1b400002.159

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3017117
Call rf211011.231
Hernández lf401000.250
Meneses 1b400002.309
García 2b300100.285
Voit dh403000.271
Vargas 3b400001.298
Abrams ss301000.231
Pineda c300002.000
Robles cf301001.228

Miami010001001_360
Washington000100000_171

E_Abrams (6). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 5. 2B_Wendle (24), Abrams (4). HR_Cooper (9), off Sánchez. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (29), Cooper (49), García (37). SB_Bleday (4), Call (2). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Díaz, Cooper 2, Wendle); Washington 3 (Pineda, Hernández 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 9; Washington 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Anderson 2, Berti. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Bleday, Vargas.

DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Díaz, Anderson; Rojas, Díaz; Stallings, De La Cruz, Berti, De La Cruz); Washington 2 (Vargas, Meneses, Vargas; Meneses, Abrams, Meneses).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, W, 13-89711171032.37
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez, L, 2-6642223944.40
Thompson100011132.76
Machado100010123.99
Weems121101296.28

HBP_Alcantara (Call), Sánchez (Stallings).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:27. A_31,638 (41,339).

