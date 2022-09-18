|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|5
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Wendle 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.176
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Williams 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.216
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|1
|7
|Call rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.309
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Pineda c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Miami
|010
|001
|001_3
|6
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|1
E_Abrams (6). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 5. 2B_Wendle (24), Abrams (4). HR_Cooper (9), off Sánchez. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (29), Cooper (49), García (37). SB_Bleday (4), Call (2). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Díaz, Cooper 2, Wendle); Washington 3 (Pineda, Hernández 2). RISP_Miami 1 for 9; Washington 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Wendle, Anderson 2, Berti. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Bleday, Vargas.
DP_Miami 3 (Anderson, Díaz, Anderson; Rojas, Díaz; Stallings, De La Cruz, Berti, De La Cruz); Washington 2 (Vargas, Meneses, Vargas; Meneses, Abrams, Meneses).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, W, 13-8
|9
|7
|1
|1
|1
|7
|103
|2.37
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez, L, 2-6
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|94
|4.40
|Thompson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.76
|Machado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.99
|Weems
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|29
|6.28
HBP_Alcantara (Call), Sánchez (Stallings).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:27. A_31,638 (41,339).
