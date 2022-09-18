MiamiWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32363Totals30171
Berti 2b4000Call rf2110
Wendle 3b-ss4010Hernández lf4010
Anderson rf4000Meneses 1b4000
Cooper dh3111García 2b3001
Bleday cf3100Voit dh4030
Rojas ss2000Vargas 3b4000
Williams 3b2110Abrams ss3010
Stallings c3010Pineda c3000
De La Cruz lf3022Robles cf3010
Díaz 1b4000

Miami0100010013
Washington0001000001

E_Abrams (6). DP_Miami 3, Washington 2. LOB_Miami 7, Washington 5. 2B_Wendle (24), Abrams (4). HR_Cooper (9). SB_Bleday (4), Call (2). SF_García (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Alcantara W,13-8971117
Washington
Sánchez L,2-6642223
Thompson100011
Machado100010
Weems121101

HBP_Alcantara (Call), Sánchez (Stallings).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:27. A_31,638 (41,339).

