|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|7
|1
|Berti 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Wendle 3b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooper dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bleday cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Williams 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pineda c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|010
|001
|001
|—
|3
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
E_Abrams (6). DP_Miami 3, Washington 2. LOB_Miami 7, Washington 5. 2B_Wendle (24), Abrams (4). HR_Cooper (9). SB_Bleday (4), Call (2). SF_García (4).
HBP_Alcantara (Call), Sánchez (Stallings).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:27. A_31,638 (41,339).
