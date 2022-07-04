|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Hernandez lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Stallings dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Hamilton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.García ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Soto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Miami 3, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Sánchez (9), Rojas (10). HR_De La Cruz (5). SB_Williams (4), Adrianza (1). S_Hamilton (1).
HBP_Cishek (Fortes). WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:53. A_25,129 (41,339).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
