Miami Washington
Totals383103Totals34281
Rojas ss4120Thomas rf-cf4000
Aguilar 1b5021Bell 1b4010
Anderson 3b5020Cruz dh4010
De La Cruz rf-lf5112Hernandez lf-rf4000
Fortes c3000Franco 3b4110
Stallings dh5000Adrianza 2b-lf3110
Sánchez cf4010L.García ss4011
Williams 2b3110Barrera c2000
Wendle ph-2b1000Ruiz ph-c2020
Hamilton lf2000Robles cf2010
A.García ph-rf1010Soto ph0000
Escobar pr-2b0000
Hernández ph1000

Miami00100000023
Washington00000001012

DP_Miami 3, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Sánchez (9), Rojas (10). HR_De La Cruz (5). SB_Williams (4), Adrianza (1). S_Hamilton (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
B.Garrett71-341114
Pop2-310010
Yacabonis W,1-1110000
Floro S,2-2121000
Washington
Corbin781114
Cishek100002
Finnegan110000
Rainey L,1-3112112

HBP_Cishek (Fortes). WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_25,129 (41,339).

