|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|10
|3
|2
|8
|Rojas ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.252
|Anderson 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|De La Cruz rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.215
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Stallings dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.194
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Williams 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|c-Wendle ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Hamilton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-A.García ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|1
|2
|4
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Hernandez lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Adrianza 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Ruiz ph-c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Robles cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|b-Soto ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|1-Escobar pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|e-Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Miami
|001
|000
|000
|2_3
|10
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|010
|1_2
|8
|0
a-singled for Barrera in the 8th. b-walked for Robles in the 8th. c-lined out for Williams in the 9th. d-singled for Hamilton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 10th.
1-ran for Soto in the 8th.
LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Sánchez (9), Rojas (10). HR_De La Cruz (5), off Rainey. RBIs_Aguilar (35), De La Cruz 2 (16), L.García (12). SB_Williams (4), Adrianza (1). S_Hamilton.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Aguilar, De La Cruz 2, Williams); Washington 2 (Bell 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 5.
GIDP_Cruz, L.García, Hernandez.
DP_Miami 3 (Rojas, Williams, Aguilar; Aguilar, Rojas; Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|B.Garrett
|7
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|83
|4.25
|Pop
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.38
|Yacabonis, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Floro, S, 2-2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.95
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|4
|97
|5.68
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.50
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.94
|Rainey, L, 1-3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|16
|3.67
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 1-0. HBP_Cishek (Fortes). WP_Rainey.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:53. A_25,129 (41,339).
