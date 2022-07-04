MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38310328
Rojas ss412010.253
Aguilar 1b502101.252
Anderson 3b502002.278
De La Cruz rf-lf511200.215
Fortes c300011.277
Stallings dh500002.194
Sánchez cf401001.215
Williams 2b311001.255
c-Wendle ph-2b100000.289
Hamilton lf200000.000
d-A.García ph-rf101000.232

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3428124
Thomas rf-cf400000.225
Bell 1b401000.318
Cruz dh401001.241
Hernandez lf-rf400000.266
Franco 3b411000.242
Adrianza 2b-lf311011.182
L.García ss401100.319
Barrera c200001.250
a-Ruiz ph-c202000.261
Robles cf201001.236
b-Soto ph000010.226
1-Escobar pr-2b000000.223
e-Hernández ph100000.255

Miami0010000002_3100
Washington0000000101_280

a-singled for Barrera in the 8th. b-walked for Robles in the 8th. c-lined out for Williams in the 9th. d-singled for Hamilton in the 9th. e-grounded out for Escobar in the 10th.

1-ran for Soto in the 8th.

LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Sánchez (9), Rojas (10). HR_De La Cruz (5), off Rainey. RBIs_Aguilar (35), De La Cruz 2 (16), L.García (12). SB_Williams (4), Adrianza (1). S_Hamilton.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Aguilar, De La Cruz 2, Williams); Washington 2 (Bell 2). RISP_Miami 2 for 10; Washington 2 for 5.

GIDP_Cruz, L.García, Hernandez.

DP_Miami 3 (Rojas, Williams, Aguilar; Aguilar, Rojas; Wendle, Rojas, Aguilar).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
B.Garrett71-341114834.25
Pop2-310010133.38
Yacabonis, W, 1-111000092.45
Floro, S, 2-2121000124.95
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin781114975.68
Cishek100002114.50
Finnegan110000103.94
Rainey, L, 1-3112112163.67

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 1-0. HBP_Cishek (Fortes). WP_Rainey.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:53. A_25,129 (41,339).

