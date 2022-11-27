Houston006915
Miami10200030

First Quarter

Mia_FG J.Sanders 45, 10:21.

Mia_Smythe 4 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 2:57.

Second Quarter

Mia_J.Wilson 3 run (J.Sanders kick), 12:22.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 6:22.

Mia_X.Howard 16 fumble return (J.Sanders kick), 4:59.

Mia_FG J.Sanders 35, :00.

Third Quarter

Hou_Ogunbowale 3 run (run failed), 3:18.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_Akins 25 pass from Allen (pass failed), 12:46.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 9:00.

HouMia
First downs1425
Total Net Yards207336
Rushes-yards14-3626-63
Passing171273
Punt Returns5-813-22
Kickoff Returns2-330-0
Interceptions Ret.0-02-40
Comp-Att-Int26-39-223-41-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-445-32
Punts7-50.06-49.333
Fumbles-Lost3-11-1
Penalties-Yards5-354-35
Time of Possession27:3332:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston, Ogunbowale 4-14, Allen 4-12, Pierce 5-8, Cooks 1-2. Miami, J.Wilson 13-39, Gaskin 6-17, Hill 1-5, Thompson 6-2.

PASSING_Houston, Allen 26-39-2-215. Miami, Tagovailoa 22-36-0-299, Thompson 1-5-0-6.

RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 6-44, Akins 5-61, Cooks 5-59, Pierce 3-8, Quitoriano 2-20, Moore 2-7, Ogunbowale 1-6, Burkhead 1-5, Dorsett 1-5. Miami, Hill 6-85, Waddle 5-85, Cracraft 4-55, Sherfield 2-33, C.Wilson 2-26, J.Wilson 1-13, Gaskin 1-4, Smythe 1-4, Ingold 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

