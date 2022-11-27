|Houston
|0
|0
|6
|9
|—
|15
|Miami
|10
|20
|0
|0
|—
|30
First Quarter
Mia_FG J.Sanders 45, 10:21.
Mia_Smythe 4 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 2:57.
Second Quarter
Mia_J.Wilson 3 run (J.Sanders kick), 12:22.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 23, 6:22.
Mia_X.Howard 16 fumble return (J.Sanders kick), 4:59.
Mia_FG J.Sanders 35, :00.
Third Quarter
Hou_Ogunbowale 3 run (run failed), 3:18.
Fourth Quarter
Hou_Akins 25 pass from Allen (pass failed), 12:46.
Hou_FG Fairbairn 28, 9:00.
|Hou
|Mia
|First downs
|14
|25
|Total Net Yards
|207
|336
|Rushes-yards
|14-36
|26-63
|Passing
|171
|273
|Punt Returns
|5-81
|3-22
|Kickoff Returns
|2-33
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-40
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-39-2
|23-41-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-44
|5-32
|Punts
|7-50.0
|6-49.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-35
|4-35
|Time of Possession
|27:33
|32:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston, Ogunbowale 4-14, Allen 4-12, Pierce 5-8, Cooks 1-2. Miami, J.Wilson 13-39, Gaskin 6-17, Hill 1-5, Thompson 6-2.
PASSING_Houston, Allen 26-39-2-215. Miami, Tagovailoa 22-36-0-299, Thompson 1-5-0-6.
RECEIVING_Houston, N.Collins 6-44, Akins 5-61, Cooks 5-59, Pierce 3-8, Quitoriano 2-20, Moore 2-7, Ogunbowale 1-6, Burkhead 1-5, Dorsett 1-5. Miami, Hill 6-85, Waddle 5-85, Cracraft 4-55, Sherfield 2-33, C.Wilson 2-26, J.Wilson 1-13, Gaskin 1-4, Smythe 1-4, Ingold 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
