Miami71414035
Chicago3148732

First Quarter

Chi_FG Santos 32, 11:03.

Mia_Mostert 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 7:33.

Second Quarter

Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 14:52.

Mia_Hill 3 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 10:39.

Mia_Van Ginkel 25 blocked punt return (J.Sanders kick), 8:25.

Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:53.

Third Quarter

Mia_Waddle 18 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 12:47.

Chi_Fields 61 run (Wesco pass from Fields), 11:20.

Mia_J.Wilson 10 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:02.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Kmet 4 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 11:38.

A_62,377.

MiaChi
First downs2123
Total Net Yards379368
Rushes-yards23-7740-252
Passing302116
Punt Returns1-81-2
Kickoff Returns1-181-30
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int21-30-017-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-7
Punts1-51.03-27.667
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards3-384-92
Time of Possession25:1434:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, J.Wilson 9-51, Mostert 9-26, Tagovailoa 5-0. Chicago, Fields 15-178, Montgomery 14-36, Herbert 7-23, Kmet 2-9, Claypool 1-4, Mooney 1-2.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 21-30-0-302. Chicago, Fields 17-28-0-123.

RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 7-143, Waddle 5-85, Sherfield 3-27, J.Wilson 3-21, C.Wilson 2-23, Gesicki 1-3. Chicago, Mooney 7-43, Kmet 5-41, Claypool 2-13, Pettis 1-12, Montgomery 1-8, Harry 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 29.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

