|Miami
|7
|14
|14
|0
|—
|35
|Chicago
|3
|14
|8
|7
|—
|32
First Quarter
Chi_FG Santos 32, 11:03.
Mia_Mostert 1 run (J.Sanders kick), 7:33.
Second Quarter
Chi_Kmet 18 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 14:52.
Mia_Hill 3 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 10:39.
Mia_Van Ginkel 25 blocked punt return (J.Sanders kick), 8:25.
Chi_Mooney 16 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 1:53.
Third Quarter
Mia_Waddle 18 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 12:47.
Chi_Fields 61 run (Wesco pass from Fields), 11:20.
Mia_J.Wilson 10 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 6:02.
Fourth Quarter
Chi_Kmet 4 pass from Fields (Santos kick), 11:38.
A_62,377.
|Mia
|Chi
|First downs
|21
|23
|Total Net Yards
|379
|368
|Rushes-yards
|23-77
|40-252
|Passing
|302
|116
|Punt Returns
|1-8
|1-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|1-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-30-0
|17-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-7
|Punts
|1-51.0
|3-27.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-38
|4-92
|Time of Possession
|25:14
|34:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, J.Wilson 9-51, Mostert 9-26, Tagovailoa 5-0. Chicago, Fields 15-178, Montgomery 14-36, Herbert 7-23, Kmet 2-9, Claypool 1-4, Mooney 1-2.
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 21-30-0-302. Chicago, Fields 17-28-0-123.
RECEIVING_Miami, Hill 7-143, Waddle 5-85, Sherfield 3-27, J.Wilson 3-21, C.Wilson 2-23, Gesicki 1-3. Chicago, Mooney 7-43, Kmet 5-41, Claypool 2-13, Pettis 1-12, Montgomery 1-8, Harry 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, J.Sanders 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.