AtlantaMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31040Totals32494
Acuña Jr. rf4000Berti 2b4120
Swanson ss4020Wendle 3b4110
Harris II cf3000De La Cruz cf4233
Riley 3b4000García rf4000
Olson 1b4000Sánchez dh4031
d'Arnaud dh3000Fortes c4000
Contreras c3000Bleday lf4000
Arcia 2b3010Rojas ss2000
Grossman lf3010Díaz 1b2000

Atlanta0000000000
Miami20200000x4

E_Contreras (7), Arcia (5), Rojas (7). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 6. 2B_Arcia (9), Swanson (32), De La Cruz (19), Sánchez 2 (14). HR_De La Cruz (13).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Elder L,2-4564415
Matzek110010
Chavez120001
Bracho100001
Miami
Luzardo W,4-76400112
Brigham100001
Hoeing100000
Bleier100001

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_2:29. A_10,767 (36,742).

