|Atlanta
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|d'Arnaud dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bleday lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Miami
|202
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Contreras (7), Arcia (5), Rojas (7). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, Miami 6. 2B_Arcia (9), Swanson (32), De La Cruz (19), Sánchez 2 (14). HR_De La Cruz (13).
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_2:29. A_10,767 (36,742).
