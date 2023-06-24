|Pittsburgh
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|Palacios lf-cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|McCutchen dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Joe ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Sánchez cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|H.Davis rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bae cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Castro ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Berti 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|011
|—
|3
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|—
|4
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Miami 12. 2B_McCutchen 2 (9), H.Davis (2), Delay (5), De La Cruz (16), Gurriel (8). HR_Arraez (3). SF_Gurriel (3). S_Fortes (1).
|5
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:08. A_24,668 (37,446).
