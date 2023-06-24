PittsburghMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals39363Totals404124
Palacios lf-cf5100Arraez 2b3112
McCutchen dh2120Soler rf4000
Suwinski cf2000J.Davis cf1000
Joe ph-lf3000De La Cruz lf5110
Santana 1b3011Sánchez cf-rf5000
Hayes 3b5011Cooper dh4010
H.Davis rf5010Gurriel 1b4021
Bae cf0000Wendle ss5120
Marcano ss3000Stallings c4030
Castro ph-ss2000Hampson pr0000
Gonzales 2b4100Fortes c0000
Delay c5011Berti 3b5121

Pittsburgh000000011103
Miami000020000114

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Miami 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Miami 12. 2B_McCutchen 2 (9), H.Davis (2), Delay (5), De La Cruz (16), Gurriel (8). HR_Arraez (3). SF_Gurriel (3). S_Fortes (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Bido52-392205
De Los Santos11-300010
Contreras110000
Bednar211020
Perdomo L,1-11-311000
Miami
Hoeing500032
Okert H,82-310011
Chargois H,311-310000
Floro H,92-321101
Scott BS,2-411-311112
Brazoban111010
Nardi W,5-1100003

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:08. A_24,668 (37,446).

