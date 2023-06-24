|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|3
|6
|3
|6
|9
|Palacios lf-cf-rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|McCutchen dh
|2
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|.267
|Suwinski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Joe ph-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.229
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|H.Davis rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bae cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Castro ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Gonzales 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Delay c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|12
|4
|3
|5
|Arraez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.401
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|De La Cruz lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Sánchez cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Wendle ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Fortes c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Berti 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|011
|10_3
|6
|0
|Miami
|000
|020
|000
|11_4
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-struck out for Marcano in the 9th.
1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Miami 12. 2B_McCutchen 2 (9), H.Davis (2), Delay (5), De La Cruz (16), Gurriel (8). HR_Arraez (3), off Bido. RBIs_Santana (37), Delay (10), Hayes (32), Arraez 2 (37), Gurriel (15), Berti (14). SF_Gurriel. S_Fortes.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Palacios, H.Davis 2, Delay 2, Hayes); Miami 6 (Sánchez, Berti 2, Wendle, Stallings, De La Cruz). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 17; Miami 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Gonzales, Berti, Sánchez. GIDP_Soler.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzales, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bido
|5
|2-3
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|89
|3.45
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.80
|Contreras
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.24
|Bednar
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|29
|1.50
|Perdomo, L, 1-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.60
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoeing
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|65
|2.31
|Okert, H, 8
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.08
|Chargois, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|3.93
|Floro, H, 9
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|4.15
|Scott, BS, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.41
|Brazoban
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|19
|3.55
|Nardi, W, 5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-0, Chargois 2-0, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Bednar (Arraez).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:08. A_24,668 (37,446).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.