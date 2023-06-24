PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3936369
Palacios lf-cf-rf510002.246
McCutchen dh212030.267
Suwinski cf200000.219
a-Joe ph-lf300001.244
Santana 1b301120.229
Hayes 3b501101.254
H.Davis rf501000.250
Bae cf000000.246
Marcano ss300001.238
b-Castro ph-ss200002.240
Gonzales 2b410011.000
Delay c501101.278

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40412435
Arraez 2b311220.401
Soler rf400000.248
J.Davis cf100000.263
De La Cruz lf511001.273
Sánchez cf-rf500002.255
Cooper dh401011.239
Gurriel 1b402100.264
Wendle ss512000.252
Stallings c403000.187
1-Hampson pr000000.240
Fortes c000000.237
Berti 3b512101.277

Pittsburgh00000001110_360
Miami00002000011_4120

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Suwinski in the 6th. b-struck out for Marcano in the 9th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 11, Miami 12. 2B_McCutchen 2 (9), H.Davis (2), Delay (5), De La Cruz (16), Gurriel (8). HR_Arraez (3), off Bido. RBIs_Santana (37), Delay (10), Hayes (32), Arraez 2 (37), Gurriel (15), Berti (14). SF_Gurriel. S_Fortes.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Palacios, H.Davis 2, Delay 2, Hayes); Miami 6 (Sánchez, Berti 2, Wendle, Stallings, De La Cruz). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 17; Miami 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gonzales, Berti, Sánchez. GIDP_Soler.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Gonzales, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bido52-392205893.45
De Los Santos11-300010111.80
Contreras110000136.24
Bednar211020291.50
Perdomo, L, 1-11-31100053.60
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hoeing500032652.31
Okert, H, 82-310011202.08
Chargois, H, 311-310000203.93
Floro, H, 92-321101124.15
Scott, BS, 2-411-311112253.41
Brazoban111010193.55
Nardi, W, 5-1100003172.70

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-0, Chargois 2-0, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Bednar (Arraez).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Edwin Jimenez; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:08. A_24,668 (37,446).

