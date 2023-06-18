|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|2
|5
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.260
|Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Amaya ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Wendle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|1
|7
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.287
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|S.Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Miami
|011
|200
|000_4
|12
|0
|Washington
|002
|000
|000_2
|8
|1
E_S.Garrett (1). LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Meneses (16), Ruiz (9). HR_Thomas (11), off Luzardo. RBIs_Amaya (1), Fortes (15), De La Cruz (38), Soler (42), Thomas 2 (35). SB_Amaya (1), Gurriel (4). SF_Fortes, De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Davis, Cooper, De La Cruz 2, Amaya); Washington 3 (Smith, S.Garrett, Ruiz). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Washington 0 for 5.
GIDP_Meneses.
DP_Miami 1 (Hampson, Wendle, Gurriel).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, W, 6-5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|89
|4.09
|Okert, H, 7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.85
|Floro, H, 8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.13
|Nardi, S, 2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.27
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 4-8
|6
|11
|4
|4
|2
|3
|102
|4.89
|Abbott
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|1.29
WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:21. A_25,339 (41,376).
