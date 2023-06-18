MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37412425
De La Cruz lf400101.269
Soler rf411111.260
Sánchez rf000000.270
Gurriel 1b502000.266
Cooper dh501000.226
Berti 3b503000.268
Fortes c312100.243
Davis cf401001.258
Hampson 2b311012.240
Amaya ss311100.333
Wendle ss100000.247

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3328217
Thomas rf411200.287
García 2b401001.279
Meneses dh402000.300
Ruiz c402001.240
S.Garrett lf400002.246
Chavis 3b400003.270
Smith 1b400000.265
Vargas ss301000.286
Robles cf211010.293

Miami011200000_4120
Washington002000000_281

E_S.Garrett (1). LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Meneses (16), Ruiz (9). HR_Thomas (11), off Luzardo. RBIs_Amaya (1), Fortes (15), De La Cruz (38), Soler (42), Thomas 2 (35). SB_Amaya (1), Gurriel (4). SF_Fortes, De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Davis, Cooper, De La Cruz 2, Amaya); Washington 3 (Smith, S.Garrett, Ruiz). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Washington 0 for 5.

GIDP_Meneses.

DP_Miami 1 (Hampson, Wendle, Gurriel).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Luzardo, W, 6-5652215894.09
Okert, H, 7110000141.85
Floro, H, 811000094.13
Nardi, S, 2-3110002182.27
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Corbin, L, 4-861144231024.89
Abbott310002411.29

WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:21. A_25,339 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

