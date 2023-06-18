|Miami
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|4
|12
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|S.Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Berti 3b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fortes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Smith 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hampson 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Amaya ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wendle ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|011
|200
|000
|—
|4
|Washington
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_S.Garrett (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Meneses (16), Ruiz (9). HR_Thomas (11). SB_Amaya (1), Gurriel (4). SF_Fortes (1), De La Cruz (4).
WP_Corbin.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:21. A_25,339 (41,376).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.