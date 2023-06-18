MiamiWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals374124Totals33282
De La Cruz lf4001Thomas rf4112
Soler rf4111García 2b4010
Sánchez rf0000Meneses dh4020
Gurriel 1b5020Ruiz c4020
Cooper dh5010S.Garrett lf4000
Berti 3b5030Chavis 3b4000
Fortes c3121Smith 1b4000
Davis cf4010Vargas ss3010
Hampson 2b3110Robles cf2110
Amaya ss3111
Wendle ss1000

Miami0112000004
Washington0020000002

E_S.Garrett (1). DP_Miami 1, Washington 0. LOB_Miami 10, Washington 5. 2B_Meneses (16), Ruiz (9). HR_Thomas (11). SB_Amaya (1), Gurriel (4). SF_Fortes (1), De La Cruz (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Luzardo W,6-5652215
Okert H,7110000
Floro H,8110000
Nardi S,2-3110002
Washington
Corbin L,4-86114423
Abbott310002

WP_Corbin.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Brock Ballou; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:21. A_25,339 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you