|Miami
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|E.De La Cruz ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|McLain 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|B.De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn-Strnd dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Fairchild rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|031
|—
|5
|Cincinnati
|000
|301
|000
|—
|4
E_Berti (8). DP_Miami 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Burger (2). HR_Bell 2 (3), B.De La Cruz (16), Steer (18), Encarnacion-Strand (3).
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:35. A_22,352 (43,891).
