MiamiCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34585Totals364104
Soler dh4010E.De La Cruz ss5020
Arraez 2b4110Friedl cf4000
Bell 1b4224McLain 2b4110
Chisholm Jr. cf4010Steer lf4111
B.De La Cruz lf4111Votto 1b4130
García rf4000Encrncn-Strnd dh4123
Burger 3b4010Stephenson c3000
Stallings c2000Senzel 3b4000
Berti ss4110Fairchild rf4010
Wendle ss0000

Miami0001000315
Cincinnati0003010004

E_Berti (8). DP_Miami 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Burger (2). HR_Bell 2 (3), B.De La Cruz (16), Steer (18), Encarnacion-Strand (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Cueto553315
López131101
Puk110001
Scott W,6-4100003
Robertson S,3-4110001
Cincinnati
Ashcraft731117
Gibaut H,172-311102
Moll BS,0-11-322201
Díaz L,3-4121110

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:35. A_22,352 (43,891).

