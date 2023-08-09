MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34585210
Soler dh401001.246
Arraez 2b411000.369
Bell 1b422401.323
Chisholm Jr. cf401003.251
B.De La Cruz lf411101.264
García rf400001.188
Burger 3b401002.207
Stallings c200021.192
Berti ss411000.286
Wendle ss000000.234

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals364104111
E.De La Cruz ss502002.262
Friedl cf400000.281
McLain 2b411000.297
Steer lf411101.268
Votto 1b413001.219
Encarnacion-Strand dh412301.270
Stephenson c300012.243
Senzel 3b400002.219
Fairchild rf401002.232

Miami000100031_581
Cincinnati000301000_4100

E_Berti (8). LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Burger (2). HR_Bell (2), off Ashcraft; Bell (3), off Moll; B.De La Cruz (16), off Díaz; Steer (18), off Cueto; Encarnacion-Strand (3), off Cueto. RBIs_Bell 4 (7), B.De La Cruz (59), Steer (64), Encarnacion-Strand 3 (13). CS_E.De La Cruz (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (B.De La Cruz); Cincinnati 1 (Senzel). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

GIDP_Berti.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Votto).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cueto553315775.33
López131101285.40
Puk110001114.62
Scott, W, 6-4100003172.80
Robertson, S, 3-4110001117.20
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft7311171034.95
Gibaut, H, 172-311102113.20
Moll, BS, 0-11-32220193.18
Díaz, L, 3-4121110162.47

Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.

T_2:35. A_22,352 (43,891).

