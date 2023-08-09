|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|2
|10
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Arraez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.369
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.323
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|B.De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.192
|Berti ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Wendle ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|1
|11
|E.De La Cruz ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|McLain 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Steer lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Encarnacion-Strand dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.270
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.243
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Fairchild rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Miami
|000
|100
|031_5
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|301
|000_4
|10
|0
E_Berti (8). LOB_Miami 4, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Burger (2). HR_Bell (2), off Ashcraft; Bell (3), off Moll; B.De La Cruz (16), off Díaz; Steer (18), off Cueto; Encarnacion-Strand (3), off Cueto. RBIs_Bell 4 (7), B.De La Cruz (59), Steer (64), Encarnacion-Strand 3 (13). CS_E.De La Cruz (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (B.De La Cruz); Cincinnati 1 (Senzel). RISP_Miami 1 for 3; Cincinnati 1 for 3.
GIDP_Berti.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (McLain, Votto).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|5
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|77
|5.33
|López
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|28
|5.40
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.62
|Scott, W, 6-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|2.80
|Robertson, S, 3-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.20
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|103
|4.95
|Gibaut, H, 17
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3.20
|Moll, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
|Díaz, L, 3-4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|2.47
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Rob Drake.
T_2:35. A_22,352 (43,891).
