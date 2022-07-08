MiamiNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals345105Totals32252
Wendle 3b4001Nimmo cf5111
Berti 2b4110Marte rf5010
Cooper 1b4112Lindor ss5111
Aguilar dh4110Alonso 1b4000
Sánchez cf4000McNeil 2b3010
García rf4020Canha lf1010
Hamilton pr-lf0100Do.Smith dh2000
De La Cruz lf-rf3131Davis ph0000
Rojas ss4020Inciarte pr-dh0000
Stallings c3001Escobar 3b4000
Nido c3000

Miami0100100215
New York0010000102

E_Rojas (6). DP_Miami 1, New York 1. LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. 2B_De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR_Cooper (7), Nimmo (8), Lindor (14). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Wendle (2). S_Stallings (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
López W,6-4541115
Floro H,4100011
Bass H,14100002
Okert H,12111121
Scott S,11-13100010
New York
Bassitt L,6-661-362203
Dr.Smith12-332200
Rodríguez111110

HBP_López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:37. A_25,208 (41,922).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

