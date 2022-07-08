|Miami
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Berti 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|García rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Canha lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hamilton pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Do.Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Davis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Inciarte pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miami
|010
|010
|021
|—
|5
|New York
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Rojas (6). DP_Miami 1, New York 1. LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. 2B_De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR_Cooper (7), Nimmo (8), Lindor (14). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Wendle (2). S_Stallings (1).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:37. A_25,208 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
