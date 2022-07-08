MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34510513
Wendle 3b400100.277
Berti 2b411000.257
Cooper 1b411201.307
Aguilar dh411000.246
Sánchez cf400002.211
García rf402000.229
2-Hamilton pr-lf010000.000
De La Cruz lf-rf313110.231
Rojas ss402000.257
Stallings c300100.191

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3225259
Nimmo cf511101.277
Marte rf501001.292
Lindor ss511101.240
Alonso 1b400001.274
McNeil 2b301001.317
Canha lf101020.277
Do.Smith dh200010.216
a-Davis ph000010.253
1-Inciarte pr-dh000000.167
Escobar 3b400002.218
Nido c300012.211

Miami010010021_5101
New York001000010_250

a-walked for Do.Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Davis in the 8th. 2-ran for García in the 9th.

E_Rojas (6). LOB_Miami 5, New York 10. 2B_De La Cruz 3 (9), Berti (9), Canha (7), Marte (18), McNeil (19). HR_Cooper (7), off Dr.Smith; Nimmo (8), off López; Lindor (14), off Okert. RBIs_De La Cruz (18), Wendle (14), Cooper 2 (40), Stallings (22), Nimmo (32), Lindor (58). SB_Hamilton (2). SF_Wendle. S_Stallings.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (Berti, Wendle, Stallings 2); New York 5 (Nido, Escobar 3, Alonso). RISP_Miami 4 for 11; New York 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Stallings, Rojas 2, Lindor. GIDP_Stallings, Marte.

DP_Miami 1 (Wendle, Berti, Cooper); New York 1 (McNeil, Lindor, Alonso).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, W, 6-4541115932.91
Floro, H, 4100011154.71
Bass, H, 14100002171.56
Okert, H, 12111121262.60
Scott, S, 11-13100010224.24
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 6-661-362203993.94
Dr.Smith12-332200303.06
Rodríguez111110224.67

Inherited runners-scored_Dr.Smith 1-0. HBP_López (Canha), Okert (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:37. A_25,208 (41,922).

