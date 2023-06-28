MiamiBoston
Totals32675Totals33282
Arraez 2b5011Verdugo rf4000
Soler dh3100Turner 1b4000
De La Cruz lf4110Refsnyder lf4020
Chisholm Jr. cf4111Devers 3b4221
Cooper 1b3211Duvall dh3010
Segura 3b4012Arroyo 2b2000
Wendle ss4120Duran ph-cf2021
Fortes c3000Hernández cf-2b3000
Davis rf2000Yoshida ph1000
Wong c2000
Casas ph1000
C.Hamilton c0000
D.Hamilton ss3010

Miami0100030116
Boston0001000012

DP_Miami 1, Boston 1. LOB_Miami 6, Boston 5. 2B_Wendle (8). HR_Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (8), Devers (19). SB_D.Hamilton (2), Wendle (3), Duran (15). S_Davis (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Garrett W,4-2531112
Brazoban H,1012-320002
Nardi H,71-300001
Scott100001
Floro1-331100
Puk S,12-142-300000
Boston
Ort221101
Pivetta L,4-531-312227
Winckowski1-311111
Bernardino11-310011
Murphy222221

WP_Winckowski.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.

T_2:37. A_34,261 (37,755).

