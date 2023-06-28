|Miami
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Arraez 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Verdugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Soler dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Turner 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Refsnyder lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Cooper 1b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Duvall dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Duran ph-cf
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Fortes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández cf-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yoshida ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hamilton c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hamilton ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|010
|003
|011
|—
|6
|Boston
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
DP_Miami 1, Boston 1. LOB_Miami 6, Boston 5. 2B_Wendle (8). HR_Cooper (10), Chisholm Jr. (8), Devers (19). SB_D.Hamilton (2), Wendle (3), Duran (15). S_Davis (2).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
WP_Winckowski.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Malachi Moore.
T_2:37. A_34,261 (37,755).
