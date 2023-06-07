|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|3
|10
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.299
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Massey dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|a-Olivares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|1
|3
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.403
|De La Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.299
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.306
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.156
|Hampson cf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000_1
|3
|0
|Miami
|003
|000
|03x_6
|8
|0
a-lined out for Bradley Jr. in the 8th.
LOB_Kansas City 3, Miami 2. 2B_Pasquantino (17), De La Cruz (12). HR_Sánchez (6), off Lyles. RBIs_Pratto (16), Sánchez 4 (17), De La Cruz 2 (33). CS_Melendez (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Melendez); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Berti. GIDP_Pasquantino, Garcia, Gurriel.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Lopez, Pasquantino); Miami 2 (Arraez, Gurriel; Gurriel, Wendle, Gurriel).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 0-10
|7
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|85
|6.84
|Cuas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|4.67
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 5-4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|65
|4.29
|Okert, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.29
|Scott, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.00
|Nardi, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.57
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.87
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-2. HBP_Cabrera (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:03. A_7,673 (37,446).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.