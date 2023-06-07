Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals27131310
Pratto lf301112.299
Pasquantino 1b401000.250
Perez c300002.274
Melendez rf300012.218
Witt Jr. ss300000.234
Lopez 2b300002.221
Massey dh200010.227
Garcia 3b311001.253
Bradley Jr. cf200001.133
a-Olivares ph-cf100000.232

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3168613
Arraez 2b422000.403
De La Cruz dh411202.299
Sánchez rf413400.306
Gurriel 1b400000.275
Wendle ss401001.250
Segura 3b300000.190
Berti lf300000.267
Davis cf000000.275
Stallings c300000.156
Hampson cf-lf221010.243

Kansas City001000000_130
Miami00300003x_680

a-lined out for Bradley Jr. in the 8th.

LOB_Kansas City 3, Miami 2. 2B_Pasquantino (17), De La Cruz (12). HR_Sánchez (6), off Lyles. RBIs_Pratto (16), Sánchez 4 (17), De La Cruz 2 (33). CS_Melendez (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 1 (Melendez); Miami 1 (Stallings). RISP_Kansas City 1 for 3; Miami 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Berti. GIDP_Pasquantino, Garcia, Gurriel.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Garcia, Lopez, Pasquantino); Miami 2 (Arraez, Gurriel; Gurriel, Wendle, Gurriel).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lyles, L, 0-10765512856.84
Cuas121101174.67
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 5-4521124654.29
Okert, H, 5100010162.29
Scott, H, 10100002143.00
Nardi, H, 5100001142.57
Puk110003142.87

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-2. HBP_Cabrera (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:03. A_7,673 (37,446).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

