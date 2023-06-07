|Kansas City
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|Pratto lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Arraez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pasquantino 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|De La Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Melendez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Massey dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Berti lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson cf-lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Miami
|003
|000
|03x
|—
|6
DP_Kansas City 1, Miami 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Miami 2. 2B_Pasquantino (17), De La Cruz (12). HR_Sánchez (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lyles L,0-10
|7
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Cuas
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Miami
|Cabrera W,5-4
|5
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Okert H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott H,10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nardi H,5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Puk
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Lyles pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Cabrera (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:03. A_7,673 (37,446).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.