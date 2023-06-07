Kansas CityMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27131Totals31686
Pratto lf3011Arraez 2b4220
Pasquantino 1b4010De La Cruz dh4112
Perez c3000Sánchez rf4134
Melendez rf3000Gurriel 1b4000
Witt Jr. ss3000Wendle ss4010
Lopez 2b3000Segura 3b3000
Massey dh2000Berti lf3000
Garcia 3b3110Davis cf0000
Bradley Jr. cf2000Stallings c3000
Olivares ph-cf1000Hampson cf-lf2210

Kansas City0010000001
Miami00300003x6

DP_Kansas City 1, Miami 2. LOB_Kansas City 3, Miami 2. 2B_Pasquantino (17), De La Cruz (12). HR_Sánchez (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Lyles L,0-10765512
Cuas121101
Miami
Cabrera W,5-4521124
Okert H,5100010
Scott H,10100002
Nardi H,5100001
Puk110003

Lyles pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Cabrera (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Bill Miller; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:03. A_7,673 (37,446).

