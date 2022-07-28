MiamiCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals347107Totals376116
Wendle 3b5121India 2b4100
Aguilar dh4134Drury 1b4120
Bleday cf5000Pham lf5132
García rf4000Votto dh4010
L.Díaz 1b2110Solano 3b4011
Rojas ss4011Reynolds ss4110
De La Cruz lf3000Senzel cf4110
Sánchez ph-lf1111Naquin rf3112
Williams 2b3100K.Farmer ph1000
Stallings c3120Kolozsvary c3011
Fortes pr-c0100Fairchild ph1000

Miami0021001037
Cincinnati1002110016

DP_Miami 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR_Aguilar (12), Sánchez (12), Naquin (7). SF_Aguilar (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Miami
Castano2-321100
Brigham22-332202
Bleier BS,0-3141100
Okert12-311101
Bass100001
Pop W,2-0100001
Scott S,14-18111122
Cincinnati
Ashcraft62-384326
A.Díaz H,1111-300002
Strickland L,2-3 BS,6-9013310
B.Farmer110001

Bleier pitched to 4 batters in the 5th, Strickland pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP_Bleier(2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:40. A_14,506 (42,319).

