MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34710739
Wendle 3b512100.296
Aguilar dh413401.251
Bleday cf500003.182
García rf400001.231
L.Díaz 1b211021.211
Rojas ss401100.242
De La Cruz lf300002.213
a-Sánchez ph-lf111100.207
Williams 2b310011.243
Stallings c312000.201
1-Fortes pr-c010000.259

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37611627
India 2b410010.235
Drury 1b412011.271
Pham lf513201.245
Votto dh401001.211
Solano 3b401101.330
Reynolds ss411000.264
Senzel cf411001.253
Naquin rf311200.246
b-K.Farmer ph100000.254
Kolozsvary c301101.176
c-Fairchild ph100001.080

Miami002100103_7100
Cincinnati100211001_6110

a-homered for De La Cruz in the 9th. b-grounded out for Naquin in the 9th. c-struck out for Kolozsvary in the 9th.

1-ran for Stallings in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 5, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Stallings (5), Aguilar (15), Wendle (12), Drury (21), Pham (11), Kolozsvary (2). HR_Aguilar (12), off Ashcraft; Sánchez (12), off Strickland; Naquin (7), off Okert. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (43), Rojas (24), Sánchez (32), Wendle (21), Pham 2 (39), Naquin 2 (33), Kolozsvary (3), Solano (13). CS_Wendle (1). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Bleday); Cincinnati 3 (Reynolds, India, Votto). RISP_Miami 3 for 5; Cincinnati 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Wendle, Naquin. GIDP_Rojas, Reynolds.

DP_Miami 1 (Williams, L.Díaz); Cincinnati 1 (India, Reynolds, Drury).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castano2-321100234.04
Brigham22-332202444.91
Bleier, BS, 0-3141100304.03
Okert12-311101202.29
Bass100001121.44
Pop, W, 2-0100001104.00
Scott, S, 14-18111122304.43
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft62-3843261004.64
A.Díaz, H, 1111-300002171.91
Strickland, L, 2-3, BS, 6-9013310165.70
B.Farmer110001104.50

Inherited runners-scored_Brigham 2-0, Bleier 2-2, Okert 2-0, A.Díaz 1-0, B.Farmer 2-2. HBP_Castano (Votto), Strickland (Stallings). WP_Bleier(2). PB_Kolozsvary (2).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:40. A_14,506 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you