|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (21-12)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|21
|5-9
|5-8
|0-5
|1
|4
|18
|Pendande
|34
|7-9
|5-6
|1-7
|0
|4
|19
|Haley Cavinder
|36
|3-8
|2-2
|2-8
|1
|1
|9
|Roberts
|38
|5-10
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|16
|Williams
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|4
|0
|Oldacre
|7
|0-1
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|3
|1
|Spearman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Hanna Cavinder
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|3
|Erjavec
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Dwyer
|15
|1-3
|2-3
|0-1
|4
|3
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|18-25
|6-35
|15
|22
|70
Percentages: FG 46.809, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Harden 3-4, Roberts 3-4, Hal.Cavinder 1-2, Han.Cavinder 1-3, Erjavec 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Pendande 2, Hal.Cavinder 1, Williams 1, Dwyer 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Pendande 5, Hal.Cavinder 2, Team 2, Harden 1, Roberts 1, Han.Cavinder 1, Dwyer 1)
Steals: 5 (Han.Cavinder 2, Hal.Cavinder 1, Roberts 1, Erjavec 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA (28-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Holmes
|35
|10-19
|2-3
|2-9
|3
|2
|22
|Berger
|40
|6-16
|4-4
|1-6
|6
|4
|17
|Garzon
|31
|3-9
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|4
|10
|Moore-McNeil
|40
|2-5
|4-4
|2-4
|4
|1
|9
|Parrish
|31
|2-7
|0-2
|0-3
|1
|5
|4
|Meister
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Wisne
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Scalia
|18
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|13-17
|9-29
|17
|17
|68
Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Garzon 3-5, Berger 1-1, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Holmes 0-1, Parrish 0-2, Scalia 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Holmes 2)
Turnovers: 7 (Berger 3, Garzon 3, Moore-McNeil 1)
Steals: 3 (Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Miami
|20
|21
|8
|21
|—
|70
|Indiana
|12
|17
|19
|20
|—
|68
A_14,480
Officials_Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Kevin Pethtel, Gina Cross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.