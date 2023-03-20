FGFTReb
MIAMI (21-12)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden215-95-80-51418
Pendande347-95-61-70419
Haley Cavinder363-82-22-8119
Roberts385-103-41-61116
Williams160-10-00-2440
Oldacre70-11-21-2031
Spearman10-00-00-0000
Hanna Cavinder191-40-01-3223
Erjavec130-20-00-0200
Dwyer151-32-30-1434
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20022-4718-256-35152270

Percentages: FG 46.809, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 8-14, .571 (Harden 3-4, Roberts 3-4, Hal.Cavinder 1-2, Han.Cavinder 1-3, Erjavec 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pendande 2, Hal.Cavinder 1, Williams 1, Dwyer 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Pendande 5, Hal.Cavinder 2, Team 2, Harden 1, Roberts 1, Han.Cavinder 1, Dwyer 1)

Steals: 5 (Han.Cavinder 2, Hal.Cavinder 1, Roberts 1, Erjavec 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
INDIANA (28-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Holmes3510-192-32-93222
Berger406-164-41-66417
Garzon313-91-21-42410
Moore-McNeil402-54-42-4419
Parrish312-70-20-3154
Meister51-10-00-0012
Wisne00-00-00-0000
Scalia181-42-20-0104
Team00-00-03-3000
Totals20025-6113-179-29171768

Percentages: FG 40.984, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Garzon 3-5, Berger 1-1, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Holmes 0-1, Parrish 0-2, Scalia 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Holmes 2)

Turnovers: 7 (Berger 3, Garzon 3, Moore-McNeil 1)

Steals: 3 (Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Miami202182170
Indiana1217192068

A_14,480

Officials_Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Kevin Pethtel, Gina Cross

