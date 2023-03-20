MIAMI (21-12)
Harden 5-9 5-8 18, Pendande 7-9 5-6 19, Haley Cavinder 3-8 2-2 9, Roberts 5-10 3-4 16, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Oldacre 0-1 1-2 1, Spearman 0-0 0-0 0, Hanna Cavinder 1-4 0-0 3, Erjavec 0-2 0-0 0, Dwyer 1-3 2-3 4, Totals 22-47 18-25 70
INDIANA (28-4)
Holmes 10-19 2-3 22, Berger 6-16 4-4 17, Garzon 3-9 1-2 10, Moore-McNeil 2-5 4-4 9, Parrish 2-7 0-2 4, Meister 1-1 0-0 2, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Scalia 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 25-61 13-17 68
|Miami
|20
|21
|8
|21
|—
|70
|Indiana
|12
|17
|19
|20
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Miami 8-14 (Harden 3-4, Hal.Cavinder 1-2, Roberts 3-4, Han.Cavinder 1-3, Erjavec 0-1), Indiana 5-15 (Holmes 0-1, Berger 1-1, Garzon 3-5, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Parrish 0-2, Scalia 0-3). Assists_Miami 15 (Dwyer 4, Williams 4), Indiana 17 (Berger 6). Fouled Out_Indiana Parrish. Rebounds_Miami 35 (Hal.Cavinder 8), Indiana 29 (Holmes 9). Total Fouls_Miami 22, Indiana 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_14,480.
