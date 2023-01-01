MIAMI (8-6)
Harden 2-6 0-0 4, Pendande 7-10 4-5 18, Haley Cavinder 7-15 2-2 21, Erjavec 1-6 1-2 4, Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Oldacre 3-5 1-2 7, Spearman 1-2 1-3 3, Hanna Cavinder 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-1 0-0 0, Dwyer 1-1 0-0 2, Roberts 5-9 3-4 15, Totals 27-60 12-18 74
PITTSBURGH (7-7)
Brown 7-14 5-7 19, Johnson 5-8 2-2 15, Strickland 2-11 1-2 6, Harris 3-6 3-4 10, King 2-7 0-2 4, Hutcherson 0-4 2-2 2, Exanor 1-2 0-0 2, Hayford 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 1-5 2-2 4, Washenitz 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 23-61 15-21 67
|Miami
|21
|15
|17
|21
|—
|74
|Pittsburgh
|14
|18
|16
|19
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Miami 8-24 (Harden 0-2, Hal.Cavinder 5-11, Erjavec 1-5, Williams 0-1, Roberts 2-5), Pittsburgh 6-19 (Johnson 3-5, Strickland 1-6, Harris 1-1, Hutcherson 0-1, Exanor 0-1, Hayford 0-1, Lewis 0-2, Washenitz 1-2). Assists_Miami 17 (Hal.Cavinder 6), Pittsburgh 10 (Harris 2, Lewis 2, Strickland 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 44 (Hal.Cavinder 9, Roberts 9), Pittsburgh 33 (Harris 7, King 7). Total Fouls_Miami 20, Pittsburgh 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_636.
