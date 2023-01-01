FGFTReb
MIAMI (8-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden302-60-01-4224
Pendande297-104-51-31218
Haley Cavinder357-152-24-96121
Erjavec221-61-21-2224
Williams190-50-01-3110
Oldacre83-51-22-5047
Spearman101-21-31-5013
Hanna Cavinder50-00-00-0130
Johnson Sidi Baba40-10-00-0000
Dwyer101-10-00-2212
Roberts285-93-42-92315
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20027-6012-1814-44172074

Percentages: FG 45.0, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hal.Cavinder 5-11, Roberts 2-5, Erjavec 1-5, Harden 0-2, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Oldacre 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Pendande 4, Williams 4, Oldacre 4, Harden 2, Hal.Cavinder 2, Spearman 2, Erjavec 1, Han.Cavinder 1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1, Dwyer 1, Roberts 1, Team 1)

Steals: 9 (Roberts 3, Hal.Cavinder 2, Harden 1, Erjavec 1, Oldacre 1, Dwyer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
PITTSBURGH (7-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown367-145-70-21219
Johnson345-82-23-51215
Strickland262-111-21-3216
Harris243-63-43-72410
King212-70-21-7144
Hutcherson130-42-20-2002
Exanor111-20-01-3022
Hayford20-10-00-0000
Lewis251-52-21-2204
Washenitz82-30-00-0125
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20023-6115-2111-33101767

Percentages: FG 37.7, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Johnson 3-5, Strickland 1-6, Harris 1-1, Washenitz 1-2, Hutcherson 0-1, Exanor 0-1, Hayford 0-1, Lewis 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (King 3, Harris 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Brown 4, Johnson 4, Washenitz 3, Harris 2, Exanor 2, Lewis 2, Hutcherson 1, Hayford 1, Team 1)

Steals: 12 (Brown 3, Harris 3, Johnson 2, Washenitz 2, King 1, Lewis 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Miami2115172174
Pittsburgh1418161967

A_636

Officials_Krystle Appellaniz, John Capolino, Meadow Overstreet

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

