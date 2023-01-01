|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (8-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|30
|2-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|4
|Pendande
|29
|7-10
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|18
|Haley Cavinder
|35
|7-15
|2-2
|4-9
|6
|1
|21
|Erjavec
|22
|1-6
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|2
|4
|Williams
|19
|0-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Oldacre
|8
|3-5
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|4
|7
|Spearman
|10
|1-2
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|1
|3
|Hanna Cavinder
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|0
|Johnson Sidi Baba
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dwyer
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|2
|Roberts
|28
|5-9
|3-4
|2-9
|2
|3
|15
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-60
|12-18
|14-44
|17
|20
|74
Percentages: FG 45.0, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Hal.Cavinder 5-11, Roberts 2-5, Erjavec 1-5, Harden 0-2, Williams 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Oldacre 1)
Turnovers: 24 (Pendande 4, Williams 4, Oldacre 4, Harden 2, Hal.Cavinder 2, Spearman 2, Erjavec 1, Han.Cavinder 1, Johnson Sidi Baba 1, Dwyer 1, Roberts 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Roberts 3, Hal.Cavinder 2, Harden 1, Erjavec 1, Oldacre 1, Dwyer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PITTSBURGH (7-7)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brown
|36
|7-14
|5-7
|0-2
|1
|2
|19
|Johnson
|34
|5-8
|2-2
|3-5
|1
|2
|15
|Strickland
|26
|2-11
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|1
|6
|Harris
|24
|3-6
|3-4
|3-7
|2
|4
|10
|King
|21
|2-7
|0-2
|1-7
|1
|4
|4
|Hutcherson
|13
|0-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Exanor
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|Hayford
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lewis
|25
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|4
|Washenitz
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-61
|15-21
|11-33
|10
|17
|67
Percentages: FG 37.7, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Johnson 3-5, Strickland 1-6, Harris 1-1, Washenitz 1-2, Hutcherson 0-1, Exanor 0-1, Hayford 0-1, Lewis 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (King 3, Harris 1)
Turnovers: 20 (Brown 4, Johnson 4, Washenitz 3, Harris 2, Exanor 2, Lewis 2, Hutcherson 1, Hayford 1, Team 1)
Steals: 12 (Brown 3, Harris 3, Johnson 2, Washenitz 2, King 1, Lewis 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Miami
|21
|15
|17
|21
|—
|74
|Pittsburgh
|14
|18
|16
|19
|—
|67
A_636
Officials_Krystle Appellaniz, John Capolino, Meadow Overstreet
