FGFTReb
MIAMI (10-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Pendande183-40-00-3146
Haley Cavinder356-125-50-44119
Erjavec251-30-00-2202
Roberts348-122-20-81123
Williams273-52-40-1218
Oldacre142-65-63-4029
Spearman80-00-00-0040
Hanna Cavinder181-42-20-1224
Johnson Sidi Baba70-00-00-3000
Dwyer142-32-20-0116
Team00-00-02-3000
Totals20026-4918-215-29131677

Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Roberts 5-7, Hal.Cavinder 2-4, Erjavec 0-2, Han.Cavinder 0-2, Dwyer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Hal.Cavinder 2, Oldacre 2, Spearman 2, Dwyer 2, Erjavec 1)

Steals: 2 (Hal.Cavinder 1, Oldacre 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (13-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Soule223-71-13-4157
Kitley338-174-64-82520
Amoore405-150-00-36113
King350-49-111-3149
Traylor343-62-40-0009
Gregg233-60-00-6248
Geiman130-00-01-2300
Team00-00-01-2000
Totals20022-5516-2210-28151966

Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Amoore 3-11, Gregg 2-4, Traylor 1-2, Soule 0-1, King 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Kitley 2, Gregg 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Soule 3, Traylor 2, Kitley 1, Amoore 1, King 1, Geiman 1)

Steals: 5 (Soule 2, Traylor 1, Gregg 1, Geiman 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech1919161266
Miami2019211777

A_1,639

Officials_Teresa Stuck, Saif Esho, Billy Smith

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you