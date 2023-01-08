VIRGINIA TECH (13-3)
Soule 3-7 1-1 7, Kitley 8-17 4-6 20, Amoore 5-15 0-0 13, King 0-4 9-11 9, Traylor 3-6 2-4 9, Gregg 3-6 0-0 8, Geiman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 16-22 66
MIAMI (10-6)
Pendande 3-4 0-0 6, Haley Cavinder 6-12 5-5 19, Erjavec 1-3 0-0 2, Roberts 8-12 2-2 23, Williams 3-5 2-4 8, Oldacre 2-6 5-6 9, Spearman 0-0 0-0 0, Hanna Cavinder 1-4 2-2 4, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-0 0-0 0, Dwyer 2-3 2-2 6, Totals 26-49 18-21 77
|Virginia Tech
|19
|19
|16
|12
|—
|66
|Miami
|20
|19
|21
|17
|—
|77
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 6-21 (Soule 0-1, Amoore 3-11, King 0-3, Traylor 1-2, Gregg 2-4), Miami 7-16 (Hal.Cavinder 2-4, Erjavec 0-2, Roberts 5-7, Han.Cavinder 0-2, Dwyer 0-1). Assists_Virginia Tech 15 (Amoore 6), Miami 13 (Hal.Cavinder 4). Fouled Out_Virginia Tech Kitley, Soule. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 28 (Kitley 8), Miami 29 (Roberts 8). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 19, Miami 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,639.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.