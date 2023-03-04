PITTSBURGH (21-10)
Federiko 1-3 1-1 3, Burton 6-11 1-2 13, Cummings 3-6 2-2 10, Elliott 0-4 0-0 0, Hinson 7-16 4-6 24, Sibande 6-13 3-4 16, J.Diaz Graham 3-4 0-0 8, G.Diaz Graham 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 11-15 76.
MIAMI (24-6)
Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Beverly 2-3 2-2 6, Miller 4-5 8-8 17, Pack 4-12 0-0 9, Wong 1-9 7-9 9, Omier 6-12 3-4 15, Poplar 6-10 0-0 18, Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, Casey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 20-23 78.
Halftime_Miami 42-38. 3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 11-26 (Hinson 6-12, J.Diaz Graham 2-2, Cummings 2-3, Sibande 1-6, Elliott 0-3), Miami 8-17 (Poplar 6-8, Miller 1-1, Pack 1-4, Beverly 0-1, Wong 0-3). Rebounds_Pittsburgh 17 (Sibande 5), Miami 39 (Omier 13). Assists_Pittsburgh 14 (Cummings 6), Miami 14 (Wong 4). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 17, Miami 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.