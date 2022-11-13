FGFTReb
MIAMI (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden235-100-00-44214
Pendande102-42-20-2026
Haley Cavinder232-53-31-5529
Erjavec220-20-00-2410
Williams223-80-02-4216
Lattimore2210-144-54-100125
Spearman154-82-23-80410
Hanna Cavinder222-50-00-1515
Salgues50-20-00-0200
Dwyer162-60-01-2004
Roberts201-60-02-4122
Team00-00-02-2000
Totals20031-7011-1215-44231681

Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harden 4-6, Hal.Cavinder 2-5, Lattimore 1-1, Han.Cavinder 1-2, Erjavec 0-2, Spearman 0-1, Salgues 0-2, Roberts 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Lattimore 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Pendande 3, Spearman 3, Erjavec 2, Han.Cavinder 2, Harden 1, Williams 1, Lattimore 1, Dwyer 1, Team 1)

Steals: 12 (Harden 4, Hal.Cavinder 2, Williams 2, Han.Cavinder 2, Erjavec 1, Dwyer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BOSTON U. (0-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durant181-70-03-7052
Weimar323-101-23-7427
Davenport160-20-00-2200
Johnson304-142-21-23111
Pina281-73-40-2135
Crispe213-70-01-6116
Semenova80-00-00-0020
Shean141-10-00-2012
Beneventine190-12-20-0102
Mingo144-70-01-20011
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20017-568-1010-31121546

Percentages: FG 30.357, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Mingo 3-4, Johnson 1-3, Davenport 0-1, Pina 0-5, Crispe 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Weimar 2, Davenport 2, Mingo 1)

Turnovers: 23 (Johnson 8, Durant 3, Weimar 3, Pina 3, Mingo 2, Davenport 1, Crispe 1, Shean 1, Beneventine 1)

Steals: 3 (Pina 1, Crispe 1, Mingo 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Boston U.81371846
Miami2218241781

A_1,708

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Teresa Stuck, Joseph Vaszily

