|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harden
|23
|5-10
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|14
|Pendande
|10
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Haley Cavinder
|23
|2-5
|3-3
|1-5
|5
|2
|9
|Erjavec
|22
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|0
|Williams
|22
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|6
|Lattimore
|22
|10-14
|4-5
|4-10
|0
|1
|25
|Spearman
|15
|4-8
|2-2
|3-8
|0
|4
|10
|Hanna Cavinder
|22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|5
|1
|5
|Salgues
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Dwyer
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Roberts
|20
|1-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-70
|11-12
|15-44
|23
|16
|81
Percentages: FG 44.286, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Harden 4-6, Hal.Cavinder 2-5, Lattimore 1-1, Han.Cavinder 1-2, Erjavec 0-2, Spearman 0-1, Salgues 0-2, Roberts 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Lattimore 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Pendande 3, Spearman 3, Erjavec 2, Han.Cavinder 2, Harden 1, Williams 1, Lattimore 1, Dwyer 1, Team 1)
Steals: 12 (Harden 4, Hal.Cavinder 2, Williams 2, Han.Cavinder 2, Erjavec 1, Dwyer 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON U. (0-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durant
|18
|1-7
|0-0
|3-7
|0
|5
|2
|Weimar
|32
|3-10
|1-2
|3-7
|4
|2
|7
|Davenport
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|Johnson
|30
|4-14
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|1
|11
|Pina
|28
|1-7
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|3
|5
|Crispe
|21
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|1
|6
|Semenova
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Shean
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Beneventine
|19
|0-1
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Mingo
|14
|4-7
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|11
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-56
|8-10
|10-31
|12
|15
|46
Percentages: FG 30.357, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Mingo 3-4, Johnson 1-3, Davenport 0-1, Pina 0-5, Crispe 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Weimar 2, Davenport 2, Mingo 1)
Turnovers: 23 (Johnson 8, Durant 3, Weimar 3, Pina 3, Mingo 2, Davenport 1, Crispe 1, Shean 1, Beneventine 1)
Steals: 3 (Pina 1, Crispe 1, Mingo 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Boston U.
|8
|13
|7
|18
|—
|46
|Miami
|22
|18
|24
|17
|—
|81
A_1,708
Officials_Ashlee Goode, Teresa Stuck, Joseph Vaszily
