MD.-EASTERN SHORE (0-1)
Lester 2-3 0-0 4, Seawell 4-5 0-0 8, Haynes 2-13 6-8 11, Lynch 2-5 0-0 4, Mya Thomas 4-12 0-0 9, Adams 1-4 0-0 3, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Bannerman 1-5 4-6 7, Kennedy 0-0 1-2 1, Grady 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 0-0 0-0 0, Pearly 0-0 0-0 0, Lesley Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 18-51 11-16 51
MIAMI (1-0)
Harden 5-11 3-4 13, Pendande 2-7 1-2 5, Haley Cavinder 3-6 0-0 9, Erjavec 0-6 0-0 0, Williams 6-7 1-1 14, Lattimore 3-5 5-7 11, Spearman 2-7 2-3 6, Hanna Cavinder 2-6 3-4 8, Salgues 0-5 0-0 0, Dwyer 2-5 1-2 5, Roberts 4-10 3-4 12, Totals 29-75 19-27 83
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|17
|7
|13
|14
|—
|51
|Miami
|20
|23
|28
|12
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Md.-Eastern Shore 4-17 (Haynes 1-5, Lynch 0-3, M.Thomas 1-3, Adams 1-4, Bannerman 1-2), Miami 6-30 (Harden 0-2, Cavinder 3-6, Erjavec 0-5, Williams 1-2, Spearman 0-1, Cavinder 1-5, Salgues 0-4, Dwyer 0-1, Roberts 1-4). Assists_Md.-Eastern Shore 10 (M.Thomas 4), Miami 16 (Harden 3, Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Md.-Eastern Shore 34 (Seawell 7), Miami 52 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Md.-Eastern Shore 24, Miami 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,548.
