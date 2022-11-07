FGFTReb
MIAMI (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harden215-113-45-103013
Pendande222-71-24-6145
Haley Cavinder183-60-04-4119
Erjavec220-60-00-3200
Williams226-71-10-53214
Lattimore103-55-74-51111
Spearman192-72-33-4136
Hanna Cavinder232-63-40-2208
Salgues80-50-01-1010
Dwyer152-51-20-2135
Roberts204-103-43-51112
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20029-7519-2726-52161683

Percentages: FG 38.667, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Cavinder 3-6, Williams 1-2, Cavinder 1-5, Roberts 1-4, Harden 0-2, Erjavec 0-5, Spearman 0-1, Salgues 0-4, Dwyer 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Harden 2, Williams 1, Lattimore 1, Roberts 1)

Turnovers: 20 (Erjavec 4, Roberts 4, Spearman 3, Cavinder 2, Williams 2, Pendande 1, Lattimore 1, Cavinder 1, Salgues 1, Dwyer 1)

Steals: 15 (Williams 5, Pendande 2, Erjavec 2, Spearman 2, Harden 1, Cavinder 1, Cavinder 1, Dwyer 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
MD.-EASTERN SHORE (0-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lester202-30-00-0034
Seawell194-50-01-7048
Haynes282-136-80-13411
Lynch262-50-00-4144
Mya Thomas294-120-00-4409
Adams91-40-00-0023
Allen180-10-01-2010
Turner31-10-00-1102
Bannerman241-54-60-2027
Kennedy30-01-20-0011
Grady30-00-00-0000
Morgan30-00-00-0100
Pearly30-00-00-0000
Lesley Thomas121-20-01-2032
Team00-00-05-11000
Totals20018-5111-168-34102451

Percentages: FG 35.294, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Haynes 1-5, M.Thomas 1-3, Adams 1-4, Bannerman 1-2, Lynch 0-3)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 29 (Haynes 11, Bannerman 4, Team 3, Seawell 2, Lynch 2, M.Thomas 2, Adams 2, Lester 1, Allen 1, Turner 1)

Steals: 9 (Lester 2, Haynes 2, Seawell 1, Lynch 1, Bannerman 1, Kennedy 1, L.Thomas 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Md.-Eastern Shore177131451
Miami2023281283

A_1,548

Officials_Eric Brewton, Timothy Bryant, Kristi Vera

