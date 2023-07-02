Marlins second. Jesus Sanchez singles to center field. Joey Wendle reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Jesus Sanchez out at second. Jean Segura singles to right field. Joey Wendle to third. Jonathan Davis reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jean Segura out at second. Joey Wendle scores. Jacob Stallings singles to shallow infield. Jonathan Davis to second. Luis Arraez doubles to deep right field. Jacob Stallings to third. Jonathan Davis scores. Jorge Soler flies out to right center field to Michael Harris II.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Marlins 2, Braves 0.
Braves second. Eddie Rosario grounds out to first base to Garrett Cooper. Orlando Arcia homers to center field. Michael Harris II strikes out swinging. Ronald Acuna Jr. strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Braves 1.
Braves fifth. Orlando Arcia grounds out to shallow infield, Sandy Alcantara to Garrett Cooper. Michael Harris II singles to left center field. Michael Harris II scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Ozzie Albies homers to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson strikes out on a foul tip.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Braves 4, Marlins 2.
Marlins seventh. Joey Wendle called out on strikes. Jean Segura strikes out swinging. Jonathan Davis reaches on error. Fielding error by Ozzie Albies. Jacob Stallings walks. Jonathan Davis to second. Luis Arraez singles to left center field. Nick Fortes to second. Jonathan Davis scores. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 4, Marlins 3.
Braves eighth. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson doubles to deep left field. Travis d'Arnaud homers to right field. Matt Olson scores. Marcell Ozuna singles to right center field. Kevin Pillar pinch-hitting for Eddie Rosario. Kevin Pillar lines out to center field to Jonathan Davis. Orlando Arcia strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 6, Marlins 3.
