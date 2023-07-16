Orioles first. Gunnar Henderson doubles to deep right center field. Adley Rutschman doubles to deep left center field. Gunnar Henderson scores. Anthony Santander homers to center field. Adley Rutschman scores. Austin Hays singles to center field. Ryan O'Hearn pops out to third base to Jean Segura. Ramon Urias pops out to shortstop to Joey Wendle. Colton Cowser grounds out to shortstop, Joey Wendle to Yuli Gurriel.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 3, Marlins 0.
Orioles fourth. Ryan O'Hearn strikes out swinging. Ramon Urias walks. Colton Cowser hit by pitch. Ramon Urias to second. Adam Frazier hit by pitch. Colton Cowser to second. Ramon Urias to third. James McCann reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Adam Frazier to second. Colton Cowser to third. Ramon Urias scores. Fielding error by Joey Wendle. Gunnar Henderson out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Jorge Soler. Adam Frazier to third. Colton Cowser scores. Adley Rutschman flies out to deep left field to Bryan De La Cruz.
2 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Orioles 5, Marlins 0.
Marlins ninth. Garrett Cooper singles to left field. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep right center field. Garrett Cooper to third. Bryan De La Cruz pops out to shallow right field to Ramon Urias. Jean Segura doubles to deep center field. Yuli Gurriel scores. Garrett Cooper scores. Joey Wendle grounds out to second base, Ramon Urias to Ryan Mountcastle. Jean Segura to third. Jon Berti singles to center field. Jean Segura scores. Dane Myers doubles to deep left field. Jon Berti scores. Luis Arraez lines out to left field to Austin Hays.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 5, Marlins 4.
