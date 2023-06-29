Marlins eighth. Jean Segura singles to shortstop. Joey Wendle singles to right field. Jean Segura to third. Jon Berti singles to center field. Joey Wendle to second. Jean Segura scores. Jesus Sanchez singles to shallow left field. Jon Berti to second. Joey Wendle to third. Nick Fortes grounds out to shallow infield. Jesus Sanchez to second. Jon Berti to third. Joey Wendle out at home. Luis Arraez is intentionally walked. Jorge Soler strikes out swinging.
1 run, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Marlins 1, Red sox 0.
Marlins ninth. Bryan De La Cruz singles to left field. Jazz Chisholm Jr. homers to center field. Jean Segura pops out to shallow center field to Christian Arroyo. Joey Wendle singles to second base. Jon Berti called out on strikes.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Red sox 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.